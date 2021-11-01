Simone remembers despair when she was mistakenly arrested in the US at the beginning of her career – It’s Hit

The singer Simone, sister of Simaria, told a curious story about the first trip to the U.S, on your channel on YouTube (watch the video at the end of the article). Still in adolescence, working with Frank eagle, she went trapped by mistake at an American airport.

“All the documentation was perfect, with various authorizations. The police talked to me and then took me to a room. I thought it was to check something out. Some police arrived and put a leather belt around my waist with a chain and handcuffs. I started to cry. Imagine, again, my first time in the country. For them, my passport was stolen“, declared the singer.

Simone said she was taken to a room with Arab foreigners present. She also stated that she was held by about five o’clock. “The feeling of being trapped without having done anything wrong is the worst in the world,” said the singer.

In the video, Simone revealed that even made photos to be filed. “I was desperate and I cried a lot. How was my word worth? They had to investigate. I think I was trapped for at least five hours. Then those people come and say, ‘I’m sorry, ma’am. You can see our country. It was a mistake'” .

WATCH THE VIDEO:

The singer declared in a video that, for a long time, never wanted to return to the country. “When I went for the second time, we passed the first. The bad memories were erased, I had unique experiences”.