Simone remembers miscarriage in the US: ‘I started to cry’

Simone told details of an unusual experience in the USA. The 37-year-old singer was mistakenly arrested at the airport on her first trip to the country and commented on the situation in a video posted on YouTube.

Frank Aguiar went to do a show in the United States and we were with him. All documentation was perfect, with multiple authorizations. The police talked to me and then took me to a room. I thought it was to check something out. Some police officers arrive and put a leather belt around my waist with a chain and handcuffs. I started to cry. Imagine, again, my first time in the country. For them, my passport was stolen.

“The feeling of being trapped without having done anything wrong is the worst in the world,” said the singer, who did not speak English when she visited the country.

Next, Simone joked that she could “make a lot of money” by filing a lawsuit at the time. “Actually, I wouldn’t fit in, I don’t know how it works. I didn’t try to find out because I was very young, I was 15.16 years old”.

The singer remembers that her mother always signed authorizations so that she and Simaria could participate in the trips. “We were always very straight girls, we worked from an early age”.

They took me to a place full of people. And the psychological pressure they used? ‘You can tell us that your passport was stolen. If you tell the truth, we’ll let you at least call your mom. You can get stuck here and you won’t see your parents anymore.’ I even took the photos. I was desperate and cried a lot. How would my word count? They had to investigate. I think I was stuck for at least five hours. Then those people come and say ‘I’m sorry, ma’am. You can get to know our country. Was mistake’.

Simone stated that, for a long time, she wished to never visit the country again. “When I went for the second time, we passed the first time. The bad memories were erased, I had unique experiences”, he concluded.