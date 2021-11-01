Simone reveals drama experienced when she was mistakenly arrested in the United States

Simone Mendes, Simaria’s duo, surprised fans by revealing that she was mistakenly arrested upon landing in the US. The confession was made this Sunday (31/10), in a video available on the sertaneja channel on YouTube.

The singer stated that she was a teenager and was traveling to the North American country with the band Frank Aguiar, for whom she and her sister played backing vocal. “I think I was arrested when I was 15 or 16 years old. Frank Aguiar was going to do shows in the US, all the documentation perfect. When I got there, at the time of the interview with the Federal Police, they took me to a small room”, he began.

Simone recalled details of her arrest upon landing in the USA. She is paired with sister Simaria.

The sertaneja said that she was confused when approached by the agents, without imagining what awaited her after all. “When I think not, some policemen come and put on a leather belt with a chain and handcuffs. I start to cry. Imagine, again, my first time in the country. For them, my passport was stolen. To stop chipping, a little handcuff on my foot, and I was crying,” he explained.

Simone also revealed details about the police’s approach. “They took me to a place full of Muslims. And the psychological pressure they used? ‘You can tell us that your passport was stolen. If you tell the truth, we’ll let you at least call your mom. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck here and you won’t see your parents anymore.’ I even took those photos. How was my word going to count? They had to investigate. Five hours later, those people come and say: ‘I’m sorry, ma’am. You can get to know our country. It was a mistake,’” he concluded.

Watch the full video: