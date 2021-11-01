Smaller than an antibody, synthetic peptides can fight covid-19

In Canada, researchers at the University of Toronto have developed a new chemical compound that can neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and possible variants. During laboratory tests, scientists proved the effectiveness of using peptides — substances smaller than proteins, such as antibodies — against covid-19, which could potentially prevent the infection from settling in the patient.

Published in the journal Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, the study demonstrated how this new type of peptide, known as a mirror image peptide, can neutralize the virus and potentially stop the infection of human cells. “You can imagine them being formulated as a nasal spray to take prophylactically and prevent infections from occurring,” explains Philip Kim, senior author of the study and a professor at the University of Toronto.

Synthetic peptides may fight covid-19, according to Canadian study (Image: Reproduction/Astrakanimages/Envato Elements)

According to the authors, the peptides developed by the team of scientists are suitable for the development of low-cost antiviral therapies, one of the fundamental measures when thinking about the global control of covid-19, where many countries, especially those with lower income, do not yet have access to vaccines. “A big advantage of mirror image peptides is their long-term stability and the fact that they are relatively inexpensive to produce,” Kim points out.

Peptides, proteins and coronaviruses

It is worth explaining that peptides are similar to proteins, as both are composed of amino acids. However, peptides are smaller than protein molecules. In this way, they can be designed to connect to any molecular target and with an even greater specificity than that provided by proteins, which reduces the risk of unwanted adverse effects.

In addition, the researchers’ peptides function similarly to that of the body’s natural or synthetic antibodies, but they are at least 100 times cheaper to produce because of their small size. In other words, they can boost people’s immune systems, cheaply.

The main challenge is that, in the human body, peptides are rapidly degraded by enzymes. However, the team of scientists developed a solution: mirror image peptides, which are more resistant to this degradation.

Through a computational tool that designs the new peptides, they have an inverse geometry from what the body hopes to neutralize. With this inversion in structure, they become resistant to bloodstream enzymes that would break down normal peptides. It is now necessary to validate the findings in larger studies against the coronavirus, such as preclinical and clinical trials.

To access the full study, published in the journal Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, click here.

Source: University of Toronto