Sol gets angry and almost attacks Erasmus in discussion

Solange Gomes got angry and almost attacked Erasmo Viana during the game of discord, last night, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). In a dynamic of weights, Pugliese’s ex-husband gave the adjective of “poison” to Gugu’s ex-bathtub causing a huge confusion.

“I’m going to be a little brief, but I’m not going to stop being truthful and speak the things I think. Regarding the ‘poison’ I keep Sol because she exposes something from the outside, from my personal life, to bring it inside for affect me with it. I think that was a very poisonous way of you wanting to use it against me. From the beginning of the show that part of gossip, talking about others, I think it’s a little bit of that poison too. bucket too I think it was totally unnecessary and everyone agreed. Even Galisteu told you that […]

the influencer fitness she again accused Solange of being a gossip and wanting to intrude on her personal life outside of reality. “So basically this, I think the fact that you want to talk about my separation, say that I hired I don’t know how many people out there, overheard a conversation here with Bil and you wanted to use it against me [..]”

Sol then interrupted Erasmus, who had just started exchanging barbs: “Bil included me in the conversation”

“I know, I know how you are. You come from the corner, you sit, you listen and stuff”, nudged Pugliese’s ex-husband

Solange tried to defend herself against the accusation: “Did I sit down? I was dyeing my hair in the sun”

“You sat down and wanted to use it against me. I thought it was disloyal the way you also talked about my life out there. You said, ‘What’s the point of having 20 people out there, you bastard’ [..]”, recalled Erasmus.

“Okay, but that’s my opinion. That’s what I think…”, countered Gugu’s ex-bathtub.

Pugliese’s ex-husband attacked Solange again. “Okay, but your opinion is poisonous to me”

and you are a gentleman here inside? Okay Erasmo, there’s no one to talk, you don’t want to talk about your friends [..] today I’m more lazy, Erasmus. That old subject again? Oh what a boring guy, wow, what a suitcase…

Solange Gomes

“Let me tell you something… You said that I have a gossip column and it’s not gossip, it’s a column of famous people”, explained the ex-bathtube from Gugu.

Erasmo criticized Sol’s profession again. “For me, this is gossip, you talk about other people’s lives, I’m sorry. The column is the competent journalist who knows how to do it, but you keep talking about the lives of famous people for me it’s gossip.”

“If Uol’s partners gave me a column, it’s because I know how to write. I have property to write,” replied Solange.

The fitness influencer tried to end the matter by saying he never treated the writer badly. “I have my calm view that I was never arrogant or rude to you. I always treated you well, I was cordial, I never raised my voice to you, for you to call me rude. But, on the contrary, for me it was a dirty game with me “

“It wasn’t foul play. I said that for you to have separated, there are reasons for you,” replied Solange. Impatient with the discussion, Gugu’s ex-bathtub took the weight that was on the floor and placed it on top of her head:

Wow, I feel like throwing that weight on his head right now. I counted to five. Damn it. Look, let me tell you something: you stop saying that I sit in places to listen. You’re a liar! You’re playing dirty to confuse opinion. I’m very worried about my life, about my game here. [..] Day talks to me about Bil and I don’t take things to him. A lot of people say things to me and I don’t take it any further.

“You are poisonous,” snapped Erasmus.

“Now that you’ve broached the subject of the bucket, I’m going to talk. You’ll keep quiet and listen,” Sol began.

The ex-Gugu bathtub recalled the situation in which she criticized Erasmus’ lack of kindness, giving the example of the bucket of water that the fitness influencer refused to take for her.

“When I talked about the bucket, the people there understood [..]”, he began. “Everyone said you were victimized, even Galisteus said,” interrupted Erasmus. “She said: Solange, this is not the place for you to be waiting for kindness”, completed Pugliese’s ex-husband.

“I think I should,” replied Sol.

“Nobody has to take anyone’s bucket, they’re going to take their bucket to clean up their shit,” shouted Erasmus.

The argument continued with Sol asking the fitness influencer to let her talk and accusing him of not arguing with the men in the house. “Shut up, let me talk. You’re an asshole, why don’t you fight with the men in the house? You’re an asshole, with the men You’re a pianinho. I should have pulled you to the stall. If you hit the fields, you go out.”

“You were afraid, you slob. Why didn’t you pull me along?” asked Erasmus.

“Afraid of what? Of you? You can see yourself, you’re here because you’re someone’s ex. I have a history in here”, the ex-bathtub Gugu’s needled.

“Oh, in Gugu’s bathtub? Going out with a pagodeiro? I understand. I prefer my story,” snapped Erasmus.

Solange was angered by the accusations and went back to calling the model “asshole” and “asshole”.

And you gossip. She went to wash a dish and make a fish because she had to. Do you think you would earn R$1.5 million cutting two potatoes? You are lazy.

Erasmus Viana

The former Gugu bathtub nudged the fitness influencer when questioning the end of her marriage to Gabriela Pugliese. “When I get out of here, I’m going to play because you broke up. This is a man who hits a woman. A rude man is capable of hitting a woman.”

You are gossip, poisonous and lazy. Say I hit women? You will be sued for this. Now you gossip, wait there for a prince charming to come and play for you

, attacked Erasmus.

The weather heated up and Solange tried to attack Erasmus. “Asshole! Who am I waiting for? F*** off, you don’t know about my life. Asshole, Waiting for the prince, me? F**k off you asshole,” she fired while being held by Rico Melquaides, Bil Araújo and Aline Miner.

“Calm down! Erasmus doesn’t say anything,” Bil said, trying to ease the situation.

“No? If she wants to come and attack me, let her come, oh. Lazy!”, pointed out Erasmus. Tempers were calmed, however, the two continued to argue.

Check out the full discussion:

“Asshole! I told you that with this rudeness, you are capable of hitting a woman”, Solange Gomes.

“You spoke and you will pay for it,” Erasmus.

“Okay. You want to grow up, you want to become famous,” Solange.

“I don’t need anything. The same opportunity I have to be here you also have”, Erasmus.

“Honey you arrived yesterday, stop! Nobody knows you”, Solange.

“And you are an outdated old woman. Your time is past, your era,” Erasmus.

“Okay, but I’m not here to go from being a girl in a bikini, not that”, Solange.

“I’m here to show who I am out there”, Erasmus.

“But no one wants to know who Erasmus is”, Solange

“And you? A dead person from Gugu’s Bathtub? Forgotten. Do something productive, Sol. Go write a book, talk about a nice, relevant subject”, Erasmus.

“You really don’t know about my life. I’ve already written a book, I’m on the third one, you’re out of it. Poor thing, to be pitied”, Solange.

Erasmus tried to follow up on the dynamic. “Yes…Rich…”

“Asshole, he doesn’t even know what he’s talking about me,” Sol continued muttering.