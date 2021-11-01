Solange argues with Erasmus and he threatens to sue the pawn

If there is one thing that Solange Gomes don’t do it’s to take shit home and on Sunday, October 31st, the ex-bathtub muse showed it to Erasmus Viana during the game of discord, which is not fooling around in rural reality. In the dynamic, in which pedestrians should assign weights to each other, Pugliese’s ex-husband gave the adjective “poison” to the model and she didn’t like it.

“I’m going to be a little brief, but I’m not going to stop being real and speak the things I think. Regarding the ‘poison’ I keep Sol because she exposes something from outside, from my personal life, to bring it inside to affect me with it”, he said. Erasmus, initially.

He then addressed his fellow inmate and continued: “I think this was a very poisonous way of you to want to use this against me. Since the beginning of the show, that part of gossip, talking about others, I think it’s a bit of that poison too. The bucket thing I also think was totally unnecessary and everyone agreed. Even Galisteu told you that”, justified the pawn.

As I had done before, Erasmus Viana called Solange Gomes of gossip and accused her of wanting to intrude in her personal life by talking about issues outside of reality.

“So basically this, I think the fact that you want to talk about my breakup, say that I hired I don’t know how many people out there, overheard a conversation with Bil here of mine and wanted to use it against me.”

The model interrupted the speech of the digital fitness influencer: “Bil included me in the conversation”.

“I know, I know how you are. You arrive from the corner, you sit down, listen and stuff”, nudged Pugliese’s ex-husband.

See +: Valentina and Gui Araujo discuss and he exposes the child’s depression

Solange tried to defend herself and gave her opinion, being attacked again by erasmus: “Okay, but your opinion is poisonous to me,” he said.

“And are you a gentleman in here? Okay Erasmo, there’s no one to talk, you don’t want to talk about your friends; Today I’m more lazy, Erasmus. That old subject again? Oh what a boring guy, wow, what a suitcase…”, said the model.

The fitness influencer even tried to soften it up and said that the colleague never went wrong: “I have my clear view that I was never arrogant or rude to you. I always treated you well, I was cordial, I never raised my voice to you, so you could call me rude. But, on the contrary, for me it was a dirty game with me”.

“It wasn’t foul play. I said that for you to have separated you have your reasons”, replied Solange.

Impatient, Gugu’s ex-bathtub took the weight that was on the floor and placed it on top of her head: “Wow, I feel like throwing this weight on his head now. I counted to five. F*** what a f****. Look, let me tell you something: you stop saying that I sit in places to listen. You’re a liar! You’re playing dirty to confuse opinion. I’m very worried about my life, about my game here. Day talks to me about Bil and I don’t take things to him. A lot of people say things to me and I don’t take it any further”, she assured.

“You’re poisonous,” he snapped erasmus.

ENDLESS FIGHT

The discussion continued with Solange Gomes asking Erasmus to let her speak. She also pointed out that the pawn only talks to women and does not do the same with men in rural reality.

“Shut up, let me talk. You’re an asshole, why don’t you fight with the men in the house? You’re an asshole, with men You’re a pianinho. I should have pulled you into the stall. If you hit the field, you leave.”

“You were scared, you wimp. Why didn’t you pull me?” he asked erasmus.

“Fear of what? From you? You see yourself, you’re here because you’re someone’s ex. I have a history in here”, the ex-bathtube Gugu sniped.

“Oh, in Gugu’s bathtub? Going out with pagodeiro? Understand. I prefer my story”, he shot erasmus.

“Idiot! Asshole,” she returned.

“And you, gossip. She went to wash a dish and make a fish because she had to. Do you think you would earn R$1.5 million cutting two potatoes? You’re lazy”, blasted the influencer.

PUGLIESE ON THE WHEEL AND PROCESS THREAT

Solange Gomes, once again, talked about the separation of Erasmus and Gabriela Pugliese. The former Gugu bath said that she will find out the truth of the facts.

“When I leave here, I’m going to play because you broke up. This is a man who beats a woman. A rude man is capable of hitting a woman”, guaranteed the girl.

“You are gossip, poisonous and lazy. Say I hit women? You will be sued for this. Now you gossip, wait there for a prince charming to come and play you, attacked erasmus.

Solange couldn’t hold back and tried to pounce on Erasmus. She just didn’t attack the pawn because she was restrained by Rich Melquiades, Aline and bil.

“Idiot! Who am I waiting for? F**** you, you don’t know about my life. Asshole, Waiting for the prince, me? F**** you asshole,” he snapped.

The discussion did not stop and, already at headquarters, Solange Gomes spoke of the physical appearance of erasmus, after he said she was only successful in the 90s.

“Worse you who are 37 years old and face 57, face all wrinkled. You need some moisturizers”, joked the girl.

“You made your name in the 90s.” (Erasmus)

“And that’s great. Worse you are 37 years old and look 57. All wrinkled. Needs some moisturizer. A fucking old man’s face. He lies about age, right Rico? He’s pretty wrinkled for 37.” (Solange)

#The farm #The farm pic.twitter.com/wFd4l5r9Lc — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) November 1, 2021

MAIN NEWS

Grazi Massafera starts following his mother-in-law on social media

William and Kate’s children’s nanny has constant psychological support

Michelle Bolsonaro appears dressed as Wonder Woman and Bolsonaro as Super Man

Watch the trailer for the new Paris Hilton documentary

Maurício Souza brags about the number of followers and pins Douglas Souza