SP releases concerts, ballads and 100% audience in stadiums from this Monday

This Monday (1st), the state of São Paulo reaches the last stage of relaxation of restrictions against Covid-19. As of November, shows are allowed with the participation of the standing public, shows, entertainment activities, in addition to the functioning of nightclubs and the full return of the public to the stadiums. Municipalities have the autonomy to adopt or not the decision of the state government.

The restriction measures against the new coronavirus were announced by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), on March 21, 2020 and took effect on the 24th of that month. Over almost 600 days, the measures of the so-called “Plan São Paulo” were being extended and made more flexible according to the epidemiological scenario of the state.

In a statement, the State Department of Health of São Paulo reported that the rates of the pandemic in the state continue to fall and that advances in vaccination allow the resumption of activities.

This Sunday, 3,245 people remained hospitalized with Covid-19 in the state, with 1,591 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and 1,654 in wards. The balance represents a drop of more than 90% in hospitalizations compared to records reached at the peak of the pandemic. At the end of March, more than 31,000 patients were in clinical or ICU beds because of the disease.

So far, more than 71 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been applied in the state, being 37 million for the first dose, 30 million for the second, and 1.1 million of the Janssen vaccine, of a single dose.

On October 25, the state reached 100% of the adult population vaccinated with at least one dose. This Sunday (31), the rate of the adult population with the complete vaccination schedule reached 87.6%, which represents 68.1% of the general population of the state.

Vaccine passport

The government recommends that sanitary measures to prevent Covid-19 be maintained, especially with the end of restrictions.

Entry to the events must be made upon presentation of proof of the complete vaccination schedule, with two doses from Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Coronavac, or a single dose from Janssen. The receipt can be accessed online through the e-saúdeSP application.

People who have not yet completed the vaccination schedule may provide proof of the first dose and a negative test for Covid-19, molecular diagnosis (PCR type), performed within 48 hours before entering the event, or a test negative antigen performed in the last 24 hours.

The orientation is that the public maintain the use of masks and that the spaces make alcohol gel available in easily accessible places.