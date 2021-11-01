Standing shows, ballads and 100% of the fans in the stadiums are released in SP from this Monday | São Paulo

After nearly 600 days, the restrictions imposed by the government of São Paulo to contain the spread of the coronavirus come to an end. As of this Monday (1), the last events that were prohibited are allowed: shows with standing audiences, dance floors and the return of 100% of the audience to football stadiums, according to the rules of the SP Plan of economic flexibility.

With this, all establishments in the state can work without restriction of public and time. The use of masks is mandatory (read more below). It is up to each municipality to define whether the state government follows. The capital of São Paulo followed the guidelines and will release all events starting this Monday.

The state government-imposed quarantine began on March 24, 2020. At that time, 30 people had died from Covid-19 victims. During the 587 days that Plan São Paulo lasted, the government extended and relaxed the quarantine rules.

Click here to share this news on WhatsApp

Click here to share this news on Telegram

The resumption of these events from this Monday happens when the state surpassed the mark of 70 million applied doses of vaccines against Covid-19. According to the São Paulo government vaccine, at least 87.63% of the adult population had already taken the second dose of vaccines against the disease until this Sunday (31).

The authorization for the return of these events is the last step for the return of 100% of cultural activities in the state, which began a gradual recovery on August 17, with the return of social events, museums and corporate fairs.

Map of Covid-19 vaccination in Brazil

Find out how to check where there is less queue before leaving to get a Covid vaccine in the city of SP

2 of 4 Government of SP announces back to stadiums as of November 1 — Photo: Reproduction/GESP SP government announces back to stadiums as of November 1 — Photo: Reproduction/GESP

According to the government of São Paulo, the resumption is only authorized through compliance with the following sanitary protocols for the functioning of events with the public:

Mandatory use of mask in any environment;

Respect for hygiene protocols;

100% of the adult population with access to the 1st dose of the vaccine.

In the city of São Paulo, since September 1st, the City of São Paulo has instituted the so-called “vaccine passport” for events with more than 500 people.

The “vaccine passport” can be presented via a mobile application, called E-health, or in a physical format (learn how to download the digital version towards the end of the report).

3 of 4 Aerial view of Estádio do Morumbi before the match between São Paulo and Corinthians, valid for the semifinals of the São Paulo Championship 2017 — Photo: LUIS MOURA/WPP/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Aerial view of the Morumbi Stadium before the match between São Paulo and Corinthians, valid for the semifinals of the São Paulo Championship 2017 — Photo: LUIS MOURA/WPP/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

On October 4 of this year, the stadiums once again had 30% of the public to watch football matches. On October 15th, 50% of the audience was already allowed in the arenas and now, on November 1st, 100%.

In the case of football stadiums, the rules for attending the stadiums are as follows:

Have a Covid-19 vaccination card (physically or through the ConnectSUS app);

Having taken both doses or a single dose of vaccines;

Mandatory use of mask;

For fans who have received only the first dose of immunization: present an antigen test carried out, at the most, 24h before the match or a PCR test done, at the most, 48h before the match.

Corinthians x Chapecoense

The first major sporting event with the new rules in the city of São Paulo will be the match between Corinthians and Chapecoense, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship, this Monday at 9:30 pm.

According to the São Paulo club, by Saturday (30) more than 34 thousand tickets for the game that will take place at NeoQuímica Arena had already been sold.

4 of 4 Mayor of São Paulo Ricardo Nunes (MDB) shows ‘vaccine passport’ application, which has no date to be released yet. be released — Photo: Playback/Youtube Mayor of São Paulo Ricardo Nunes (MDB) shows the ‘vaccine passport’ application, which has no date to be released yet. be released — Photo: Playback/Youtube

How to download the ‘vaccine passport’

According to the Municipality of São Paulo, participants of the events will be able to download the QR Code of the “vaccine passport” in the E-health application, of the Municipal Health Department.

It is necessary to make a registration with data from the Register of Individuals (CPF), date of birth, full name, email and telephone number.

If you do not have access to the app, it is also possible to present the physical proof that is delivered at the time of immunization.

The State Department of Health also offers proof of vaccination in digital format through the Poupatempo Digital application (learn how to download here).

Note from the Department of Health

“The State Department of Health informs that the rates of the pandemic in SP continue to fall, as a result of the nearly 72 million doses of vaccine applied. 100% of the adult population has already taken at least one dose and 87.6% has complete immunization .

Based on the data, as of tomorrow (1), 100% occupancy in shows, shows, entertainment activities and sports is authorized. The use of masks is mandatory and hygiene measures are still recommended, such as the use of alcohol, for example. For entry and participation in these events, establishments and organizers must require proof with a complete vaccination schedule, that is, two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca and Pfizer vaccine or a single dose of Janssen. Those who have not yet completed the vaccination schedule must provide proof of the first dose and a negative test for Covid-19.

The Scientific Committee of São Paulo continues to monitor the pandemic in the state and the state ministry emphasizes that all measures taken take into account technical-scientific criteria for the protection of the population. It is also important to emphasize that the continuity of immunization, such as the second dose of the vaccine, is essential for the flexibility measures to continue to be adopted in a safe way.”