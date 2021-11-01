Stay on top of this Monday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Concerns over monetary policy keep the firm and short-term bonds weak at the start of a busy week for US central bank meetings. The ISM business survey is coming and may cement expectations that the ISM will have to raise rates sooner than expected. Animosity against Bolsonaro hinder Brazil’s inclusion in the OECD. China’s economy is sending mixed signals, but the housing crisis is advancing. The COP26 climate conference looks set to be an anticlimax after G20 leaders have failed to agree on how to speed up coal elimination, and coal prices are rising ahead of this week’s OPEC+ meeting.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, November 1st.

1. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:) warns of faster increases in interest rates

Expectations of tighter monetary policy are on investors’ minds for this week, when historic decisions are likely to be made to ease the stimulus that sustained the economy during the pandemic.

The market is consolidating near highs after data – the Federal Reserve’s favorite measure of inflation – showed an advance to 4.4% a year, the fastest in years. US bond yields topped 0.5% for the first time in 19 months, as analysts at Goldman Sachs for the first Fed rate hike in a year to July 2022.

The PCE basket showed that price increases, which had been limited to a few sectors at the beginning of the year, increased significantly. These data may or may not be corroborated by .

The Fed’s two-day policy meeting kicks off on Tuesday and is expected to end with an announcement about phasing out central bank bond purchases, which currently stand at $120 billion a month.

2. Difficulty entering the OECD

Members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have “great reticence” to include Brazil in the group now, because of President Jair Bolsonaro. According to Valor Econômico, it is difficult for this process to start before next year’s presidential elections.

According to sources who spoke to the newspaper, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, is one of the main opponents of Brazil’s affiliation now. In addition to the personal conflicts with Bolsonaro, who insulted Macron’s wife, the French government does not want to validate the Brazilian president’s environmental policies.

Another element that hinders Brazil’s inclusion in the OECD is the lack of relationship between Bolsonaro and US President Joe Biden, since the United States has a great weight in the decision for new members. Still, the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, promised to act actively to help Brazil in this process.

3. China’s PMIs send mixed signals; real estate crisis stirs

Two closely watched Chinese business surveys sent mixed signals, with the official suggesting that manufacturing activity had contracted in October under the weight of fuel shortages, anti-pollution measures and production disruptions due to covid-19.

The private sector PMI, however, rose to 50.6 from 50.0 in September, offering some assurance. Still, junk bond yields reached their highest level since 2009 and {{992748|Iron futures}} dropped by as much as 4% amid continued fears over the housing sector’s prospects.

Another major homebuilder, Yango Group, said on Monday it was in three of its dollar-denominated bonds, causing its shares to drop 9% in .

Elsewhere in Asia, the rate rose more than 2 percent in response to one for Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, who promptly promised a full-scale stimulus program. South Korea’s trade figures showed that prices increased 24% for the year, slightly less than expected.

4. American market shares and oil

US equities are likely to open to new highs later on with broad optimism about the economic recovery – though volume may be lower than normal given the shadow cast by the upcoming Fed meeting.

At 8:29 am, futures of the futures rise 0.47%, while the futures of 100 and of the rise 0.45%, each.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include Coca-Cola (NYSE:) (SA:) and PepsiCo (:) (SA:), after The Wall Street Journal reported that Coke is about to buy the rest of the maker. BodyArmor sports drinks, stepping up its efforts to challenge Pepsi’s Gatorade dominance. Also in focus will be American Airlines (NASDAQ:), and gaming platform Roblox (NYSE:), which was hit by an extended outage over the weekend.

Crude oil prices rose in late-night trading, supported by a broadly positive tone in risky assets, which also lifted European equities to new highs for the year.

By 8:31 am, US futures rose 0.60% to $84.22 a barrel.

Reports continue to bubble up on Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting, but an increase in production above and beyond the 400,000 barrels a day already outlined seems unlikely: OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee lowered its expectations for 2021 demand in last week, although it left its forecast for 2022 unchanged.

5. COP26 set to anticlimax

Coal lives to fight another day after the G20 Leaders Group of industrialized and emerging countries disagreed on new proposals to eliminate it from the global energy matrix at its meeting on Saturday.

This lack of unity is likely to frustrate negotiators’ efforts at COP26 this week, which will be forced to face the unwelcome reality that most promises made under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement have not been fulfilled.

Efforts to step up the fight against climate change have been disrupted over the past two years by the pandemic and the subsequent rise in global energy prices, as global manufacturing has recovered from it faster than expected. This resulted in carbon dioxide emissions quickly returning to the pre-pandemic trend.

Regarding Brazil’s participation in the G20 summit, President Jair Bolsonaro was isolated, without holding bilateral meetings, with his image discredited because of his positions interpreted as contrary to environmental policies and science in confronting the coronavirus pandemic.