Sthe Matos causes when talking about “suspicious cigarette”

Sthe Matos has not achieved a major role in The Farm 2021. The digital influencer, however, started showing up a lot last week after winning the Farmer’s Test. Considered the “plant” of the season, the girl had a very curious conversation with Bil Araújo in this weekend.

During the party, the girl made a “cigarette” sign before asking the handsome man a suspicious question. “Never tried it?“, questioned the brunette. The ex-BBB replied: “No, I do not like”. “But have you tried it?”, he asked again, having a negative response from the boy. “I adore”, she finished.

The video reverberated on social networks (watch below). Viewers of the show pointed out on Twitter that tiktoker was supposedly talking about marijuana in the conversation. “Sthe asking if Bil likes marijuana”, commented a netizen. “Bil couldn’t understand, but Sthe said she loves marijuana because she made the ‘smoke one’ sign”, commented another.

Bil couldn’t understand it, but Sthe said she loves marijuana because she made the sign to “smoke one” — Carol CALADA WINS 🔥 (@carolpires94) October 31, 2021

Sthe saying that outside he smokes little marijuana but that the program is very lacking — Vascainas! (@Deboche49689686) October 30, 2021

Who is Sthefane Matos? – Sthe, as she is affectionately called by her fans, has an impressive force on social media – reaching an incredible 9 million followers on Instagram alone. She gained national prominence in the celebrity press after exposing her toxic relationship with her former influencer Abner Pine.

Between fights and betrayals, the height of the two happened when he decided to disclose on the internet that he was not the biological father of the blogger’s son. The two parted then. Currently, Sthe is engaged to tattoo artist Victor Igor.