Sthe Matos’s fiance takes a surreal attitude after collections

Victor Igoh returned to vent on social networks. The entrepreneur has been asked a lot about positions regarding his fiancée’s attitudes, Sthe Matos, within the reality The Farm 2021.

The boy, however, seems not to have liked the demands made by internet users. Proof of this was that he blurted it out when talking about it on his Instagram profile.

“For you who fill my direct to criticize me or judge me for conducting something X way, put yourself in the other’s shoes. Your opinion is only valid when you live what the other lives or lived”, shot.

Victor’s post yielded different interpretations by internet users. “It looks like this relationship will end“, fired one. “He hasn’t posted anything else about her.“, pointed out another. “This guy won’t let me down, but his words are right“, stated a third.

There were also those who fired: “She’s not lucky, poor thing. According to some portals, he is filling her with horn… I personally never liked him. But I’m not the one to like it either, right?“.

Recently Victor even commented on the scene where Dynho Alves slept in the same bed as Sthe and Mileide Mihaile. On social networks, the businessman from Bahia vented about the case and mentioned that he felt uncomfortable with what he saw:

“Who said it would be easy? Who said it wouldn’t cause discomfort? Yeah, I already knew that any new challenge, we would have to work harder to make things continue to work out. No harm will come out of what has the hands of God, that’s what I believe”.

“As long as there is faith and I believe that what God has united has a purpose greater and stronger than any adversity, I will not let go of your hands and I will spare no effort to protect what was built brick by brick that was our family“, he completed.