STJD Attorney Says Grêmio Will Be Denounced For Invading Fans And May Lose Commands | Guild

In contact with the report from ge, the attorney general of the STJD, Ronaldo Botelho Piacente, said he saw the images and that the case falls under article 213 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), which deals with “field invasion”. The penalty provided for is fine of up to BRL 100,000 and loss of control from one to ten matches.

– The issue of loss of field command is only given when the seriousness of the facts is taken into account. In this case, it’s obvious that there was gravity. There is a trend. The Attorney’s Office will report it. It intends that the Grêmio be punished with loss of field command, but obviously I make the complaint and the judgment is up to the auditors – said the prosecutor.

In this case, it’s obvious that there was gravity. The Attorney’s Office will report it. You want Grêmio to be punished with loss of field command” — Ronaldo Botelho Piacente, STJD attorney

At the end of the match, a group of Grêmio fans invaded the pitch, destroyed the VAR’s cabin and other transmission equipment and nearly invaded the access tunnel to the locker rooms, where the players were. There are also reports of attacks on photographers and other press professionals.

Vandals also accessed the stadium parking lot and there was another confrontation with the Military Brigade. After the confusion, several fans were taken to the Special Criminal Court (Jecrim) in the Arena. There is still no information about arrests.

The club from Rio Grande do Sul can still be denounced for other infractions. The STJD prosecutor says that themes like this are usually judged during the championship, but if this is not possible, the penalty can be served in the following championship. That, of course, in the case of conviction.

In the vice-lantern and in the fight against relegation, Grêmio has five more games at home until the end of the Brasileirão, against Fluminense, Bragantino, São Paulo, Atlético-MG and Flamengo.

