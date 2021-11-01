STJD prosecutor says that Grêmio will be denounced and could lose field commands due to invasion of fans

The Attorney General of the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice), Ronaldo Botelho Piacente, stated that he will denounce the invasion of fans of Guild on the arena’s lawn after loss to Palmeiras by Brasileirão. According to him, the club may lose field commands due to the confusion.

– The issue of loss of field command is only given when the seriousness of the facts is taken into account. In this case, it’s obvious that there was gravity. There is a trend. The Attorney’s Office will report it. He intends that Grêmio be punished with loss of field command, but obviously I make the complaint and the judgment is up to the auditors – said Botelho to “ge.com”.

After the final whistle, some Grêmio fans tried to enter the area that gives access to the locker rooms, destroyed transmission equipment and broke the VAR’s cabin. There are also reports of aggression against press professionals.

The case falls under article 213 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), and the club can be punished with a fine of up to R$ 100,000 and loss of control from one to ten matches. Thus, Grêmio would no longer play in the Arena in 2021, given that there are only 5 matches left for Tricolor in this edition of the Brasileirão at home.