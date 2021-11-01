Study: CoronaVac’s immune response remains for up to one year in the body – 11/01/2021

Understanding the immunological memory of covid-19 vaccines is a fundamental point to contain the pandemic and, consequently, reduce the number of new cases and deaths. With that in mind, a new study done with CoronaVac sought to understand the immune response induced by the two doses over a year.

Published in The Lancet on october 19, still without review by other scientists (preprint), the result showed that the humoral and cellular immune response induced by the vaccine from the Butantan Institute and Sinovac remains in the body for a year.

Humoral immunity is that derived from antibodies, the body’s defense molecules. Cellular immunity involves cells called T lymphocytes (or T cells).

How the study was done

The research was carried out by scientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Capital Medical University, both in Beijing, China. 150 volunteers, aged between 18 and 59 years, who received the two vaccines 14 days apart were analyzed.

In order to verify the evolution of the participants’ immunological outlook, blood samples were collected before receiving the first dose of the vaccine, as well as after one, three, six and 12 months after the second dose.

Main results of the study

Scientists observed that within a month of complete immunization, binding antibodies and neutralizing antibodies quickly emerged.

Neutralizing antibodies are naturally produced by the body and are responsible for defending the body from invading organisms that cause disease.

Linkers are responsible for binding to a pathogen and alerting the immune system of its presence so that white blood cells can be sent to destroy it. Even though they do not prevent viral entry, binding antibodies are useful as diagnostic indicators of whether an individual is infected or not.

The binding antibody seropositivity rate was 99% and the neutralizing antibody seroconversion rate was 50%.

From the third to the 12th month after immunization, there was a slight decrease over time in neutralizing antibodies and binding antibodies. However, after a year, both antibodies were still detectable.

Why is this study important?

According to the researchers, the work served to show that Coronavac not only induced durable binding and neutralizing antibody responses for up to 12 months, but also verified the presence of memory T cells (CD4 + and CD8 +) specific to the coronavirus.