Supply of temporary vacancies is expected to grow this year; see how to search | work and career

The number of temporary job vacancies to meet the demand of the holiday season should be higher compared to last year.

For the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), the advance of vaccination and the consequent increase in the circulation of consumers should make this year’s Christmas record the largest offer of temporary vacancies for the period in the last eight years. It is estimated that 94,200 temporary workers will be hired by the end of the year.

1 of 2 Hiring temporary workers — Photo: Economy g1 Hiring temporary workers — Photo: Economy g1

One way to search for temporary vacancies is to search online.

One of the sites is the National Employment System (Sine), coordinated by the federal government, which provides free labor intermediation.

The worker can register at the link https://servicos.mte.gov.br/#/loginfailed/redirect=

Access to vacancies can be done through the services portal (https://www.gov.br/pt-br/servicos/buscar-emprego-no-sistema-nacional-de-emprego-sine) or through the Emprego Brasil portal ( https://empregabrasil.mte.gov.br/)

The worker can also download the Sine Fácil application and register. In this case, the worker must be registered on the platform https://www.gov.br/pt-br.

There are other job sites that advertise temporary vacancies. Among the main ones are:

Another option is to browse the websites of shopping centers in the city where you live and register your resume in the “Work with us” area.

The candidate can also personally go to malls or shopping streets and deliver the resume in person at the stores. It is also possible to attend a Sine service station in your city.

Last quarter may have 105 thousand temporary openings

Requirements for hiring

According to the CNDL/SPC Brasil survey, 59% of companies prefer to hire workers aged 18 to 34 and who have at least completed high school.

Most of the vacancies do not require experience, which is an opportunity for those looking for their first job.

Human resources solutions company Luandre, for example, is selecting for more than 5,000 temporary vacancies. Of this total, 28% of opportunities do not require previous experience and 25% of them require a minimum of 6 months of experience.

Most opportunities that do not require experience are in the logistics, commercial and sales segments. Regarding the level of education, 77% of the vacancies require complete secondary education and 6% require complete primary education, informs Luandre.

Although some of the companies have already started hiring in August and September, the busiest months will be October and November, due to increased sales on Black Friday and Christmas.

Among the positions with the greatest opening of vacancies are salesperson, cashier, assistant, stock clerk, clerk and functions related to the logistics area.

Most plan to hire without a formal contract

The law determines that the temporary employee has almost the same rights as those with an indefinite contract with a formal contract (read more below).

However, a survey by CNDL shows that most companies will opt for informal hiring: 57% of companies do not intend to register temporary work in their portfolio.

In times of record unemployment, workers looking for an opportunity tend to accept this form of employment, albeit irregularly, in order to have at least one source of income for a certain period.

But, depending on the worker’s performance, he can be hired at the end of the contract. The hiring rate of temporary workers after Christmas should be the highest in the last five years, with the expectation of definitive absorption of 12.2% of these workers, according to a CNC survey.

2 of 2 Temporary vacancy rate — Photo: Economy g1 Effective rate of temporary vacancies — Photo: Economy g1

“The year-end hiring represents an important opportunity due to the large number of unemployed. Even in the case of temporary hires, there is always the possibility that the hiring becomes effective, especially if the expectations of growth for sales are confirmed, or if the professional demonstrates diligence and dedication in the exercise of work”, says the president of CNDL, José César da Costa.

Temporary rights

Temporary work, provided for in Federal Law 6.019/74 and Decree No. 10.060/2019, is provided by a natural person hired by a temporary employment company that makes it available to a service provider or client. And this hiring is only to meet the need for temporary replacement of permanent staff or the complementary demand for services.

The maximum duration of the employment contract is up to 180 days, with the possibility of extending it once for up to 90 calendar days, regardless of whether the service is provided on consecutive days or not. In other words, the deadline must be counted in a rush, considering the counting of contractual intervals as well, and not just considering the days actually worked.

Labor rights are: