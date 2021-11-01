SUS reduces prostate removal surgery for cancer

A survey conducted by the SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology), based on unpublished data from the Ministry of Health, shows that there was a reduction of 21.5% in the number of surgeries to remove the prostate for cancer due to the pandemic. The comparison between the years 2019 and 2020 was used as a basis.

In addition, the collection of PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and biopsy, which together with the digital rectal exam diagnose the disease, had drops of 27% and 21%, respectively. The number of urological consultations in the SUS also dropped by 33.5%, and hospitalizations of patients diagnosed with the disease dropped by 15.7%.

According to a survey carried out by the USP (University of São Paulo) on emergency and elective surgical delays during the pandemic, in Brazil, more than one million surgeries were canceled or postponed.

Prostate cancer is the most common tumor in men, excluding non-melanoma skin cancer. According to the Inca (National Cancer Institute), 65,840 new cases are expected for 2021, but many may not even have been diagnosed. Mortality from prostate cancer has increased by about 10% in five years, rising from 14,542 (2015) to 16,033 (2019).

“It is very important that men have access to information, to routine consultations and also that they receive their diagnosis. This doctor’s flight will cause an effect of more late diagnoses in the long term”, warns physician Antonio Carlos Pompeo, president of the SBU.

what is the prostate for

The prostate is a small gland that only men have. Located below the bladder and in front of the rectum, it is responsible for the production of seminal fluid. This fluid makes up the semen, together with the sperm, produced in the testes, and the content released by the seminal vesicle. The function of this liquid is to protect and nourish male reproductive cells. The prostate is not responsible for an erection or orgasm.

The size of the gland is similar to that of a plum, but with aging, the volume increases significantly. This growth, called benign prostatic hyperplasia, can lead to symptoms, such as difficulty urinating, and needs to be treated. But the condition has nothing to do with cancer.

Types of Prostate Cancer

Image: iStock

For several reasons, cells in the human body can mutate and start to multiply uncontrollably. There are different types of cells in the prostate, but most cancers are born in the endocrine cells, which are responsible for producing seminal fluid.

Called adenocarcinomas, these tumors often develop slowly. In certain cases, however, they can be more aggressive and evolve quickly, and can spread to other tissues and organs (metastasis). Other types of prostate cancer, such as sarcomas and small cell carcinomas, are considered very rare.

most common symptoms

Prostate cancer evolves silently. Usually, when patients have symptoms, the tumors are more advanced. They are similar to benign hyperplasia or also prostatitis (inflammation caused by bacteria):

Difficulty to urinate (for example: delay to start and finish);

Need to urinate more often during the day and/or at night;

Decreased stream of urine;

Pain or burning when urinating;

Presence of blood in urine or semen;

Pain when ejaculating;

When the disease reaches an advanced stage and spreads to other organs, symptoms can include bone pain or widespread infection.

How is the treatment of prostate cancer

The best treatment for each case depends on the stage of the disease, age and the patient’s general state of health. Overall, surgery, radiation therapy, and hormone therapy are often the most common options.

Asymptomatic patients can only be monitored periodically without needing treatment. The so-called active surveillance involves periodic PSA and digital rectal exams, in addition to biopsies as indicated by the doctor. For younger men, with good health and a fast-growing tumor, this is usually not recommended.

The most frequent surgery is radical prostatectomy, that is, removal of the prostate. “Around 80% of tumors are multicentric, so it is necessary to remove the entire gland”, says the specialist at Inca. But Campos believes that in the future it will be possible to identify only the most important tumors, which will allow minimally invasive procedures.

As skilled as the surgeon may be, some nerves can be damaged during surgery, so urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction (impotence) are possible and feared side effects. Robotic surgery is usually more accurate, with faster recovery and less risk of side effects, but it is still performed in few institutions, as it requires a high level of training and experience, which is only possible in centers with large surgical volumes.

Transurethral resection of the prostate (removal of only a part of the gland) is indicated only for palliative purposes to relieve symptoms, in addition to being performed in cases of benign hyperplasia.

early detection

Going to the urologist regularly is a way to prevent prostate cancer from being detected late. The recommendation is to do PSA exams and digital rectal exams from 50 years of age onwards. For individuals with close relatives who have had the disease at a younger age, testing may begin a little earlier.

“There is no justification for screening for prostate cancer because of the high probability of discovering tumors that would not need to be discovered”, says Franz Campos, head of the urology section at Inca. This means that the request for exams must come from the urologist in agreement with the patient, and never compulsory. After a first assessment, it is decided when it is recommended to repeat the tests.

*With reporting information from 09/11/2018.