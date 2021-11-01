Switch Online + Expansion Pack video is the most disliked on the Nintendo channel

And reached that number in just 15 days

O Nintendo Switch Online Video + Expansion Pack became the Nintendo YouTube Channel Video with highest number of dislikes, surpassing the trailer of Metroid Prime: 2015 E3 Federation Force. According to the VideoGamesChronicles website, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is currently available with more than 104 thousand dislikes and only 17 thousand likes, while the video Federation Force remains in second place with 96,000 dislikes.

The video with the overview of the service still has 500,000 views less than E3 2015 and, most impressively, hit the mark of more than 100 thousand dislikes in only 15 days since it was released, quietly being the highest rejection rate for a video on the Nintendo channel.

Credits: Nintendo

THE Nintendo has been heavily criticized mainly by Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack price, which essentially is a old nintendo game emulator, and now from Sega with Mega Drive games, with an annual subscription of US$ 50 dollars, or R$ 262.99 in Brazil, in the individual plan. For most players, the value is considered abusive for being more than twice the normal plan, mainly because of a very limited catalog, but for those who are nostalgic and passionate about Nintendo titles, the subscription is a way to play classic Nintendo 64 games in a cool way, without need to resort to emulation of pirated titles.



In countries like Brazil where the access to games is more expensive, especially since it is an entirely dollarized market, the family service, most popular by can be shared with up to 8 people in the “same family”, it costs almost as much as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which in addition to giving access to all games from Microsoft Games Studios, even brings a selection of several titles with rotating license and the possibility of play many of these games via the cloud with xCloud.

even though the proposal of the Xbox Game Pass and the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack are completely different, That comparison ends up weighing in when deciding to subscribe to the service. Considering that the Nintendo Switch Online Is Virtually Required to console owners for being the only way to sync saved games to cloud, and the service already gives access to NES and SNES game libraries per less than BRL 10.00 per month on the individual level, the upgrade for more than two and a half times to have access to a very limited library ends up not justifying itself.



Maybe the only justification for someone to sign today the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack annual plan is the fact of subscription bring as a “bonus” the new Animal Crossing expansion: New Horizons, Happy Home Paradise, but still only for those who are a fan of Animal Crossing and would already buy the expansion anyway sold separately for R$137.99.

…..

Via: Eurogamer Source: VideoGames Chronicles