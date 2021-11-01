Sylvinho tests changes and Corinthians should have news in the lineup against Chapecoense

According to an ESPN Brazil reporter’s Flávio Ortega, Du Queiroz was tested as the first defensive midfielder in the week’s activities and should appear among the starters

O Corinthians must have changes in the lineup to face the Chapecoense, this Monday (1st), in the match that closes the 29th round of the Brazilian championship. According to findings by Flávio Ortega, reporter for ESPN Brazil, Du Queiroz was tested as the first defensive midfielder in the week’s activities and should appear among the starters.

Also according to information gathered, coach Sylvinho tested options for the goal. Suspended by the yellow card received in the tie against Internacional, Cássio will be replaced by Matheus Donelli in the match at Neo Química Arena.

During training at CT Joaquim Grava, however, the coach also closely watched the young Carlos Miguel, a reinforcement this season, but who has not yet made his debut for the club. At 2.04m tall, the goalkeeper is one of the tallest athletes in the country in the position.

Another novelty in the lineup for the match against Chapecoense should be in attack. After the tests in training during the week, Renato Augusto should appear later in the team, in a role that he has already performed in other Corinthians matches.

Contract renewed until 2024, Gabriel Pereira remains among the holders.

With that, according to Flávio Ortega’s calculation, the team should go to the field with Donelli, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fabio Santos; Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Roger Guedes and Renato Augusto.

With 41 points, Corinthians needs to beat Chapecoense at the Neo Química Arena so as not to distance themselves in the fight for the first positions in the Brazilian Championship, with a spot for the Libertadores Conmebol 2022 still being the club’s biggest goal for the season.