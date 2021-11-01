Taliban supreme leader makes first appearance since 2016 – News

Some claimed he was dead, others said he was hiding in Pakistan or living underground in Kandahar. The mysterious Taliban supreme leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, has appeared in public for the first time since his appointment in 2016, the Afghan government announced on Sunday (31).

“The commander of believers, Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, appeared before a large congregation in the famous Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa and spoke for 10 minutes with his brave soldiers and disciples,” the Taliban government said in a message accompanying an audio record .

In the audio posted on Taliban networks, the mullah recites prayers and blessings. According to a local source, the Taliban supreme leader arrived at the daara in Kandahar accompanied by a convoy of two vehicles.

In his speech, Akhundzada made no political comments and asked for God’s blessing on Taliban leadership.

The event in Kandahar was held under tight security measures, and the posting of photos or videos was not allowed, although Taliban media shared the 10-minute audio.

He also prays for the movement’s martyrs, wounded fighters and the success of Islamic Emirate officials in this “great test”.

“May God reward the people of Afghanistan who have struggled against infidels and oppression for 20 years,” the religious leader declared in his speech.

After a quick military campaign, accelerated by the announcement of the withdrawal of US troops from the country, the Taliban returned to power last August.

Aside from his rare annual messages to mark Islamic holidays, the Taliban leader keeps his life as discreet as possible.

Until the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan in August, no one knew where he was or if he was still alive.

A single photograph of him, wearing a beard and a turban, was distributed by the Taliban.

Akhundzada was named Taliban leader in a rapid transition of command after a US drone attack killed his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, in 2016.

Until then, he was a relatively unknown figure and participated more in religious and legal affairs than in military maneuvers.

Once in charge, Akhundzada quickly won the allegiance of Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda, who named him “emir of believers”, reinforcing his credibility in the jihadist and Sunni universe.

In his role as supreme leader, Akhundzada is responsible for maintaining unity within the Taliban, a complex mission given the internal struggles that fragment the radical Islamic movement.

The Taliban announced last September that their supreme leader had lived “from the beginning” of the return to power in Kandahar and would appear “soon in public”.

“We have regular meetings with him on how to handle the situation in Afghanistan and how to run our government,” Kandahar Governor Mullah Yusef Wafa said on Wednesday.

“He gives advice to all the leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and we follow his rules, his advice, and if we have a government that progresses, it’s thanks to him,” he added.

A “seminar” bringing together senior Taliban officials in a secret place is currently being held in Kandahar, noted an AFP journalist.