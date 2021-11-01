Teacher suffers from the loss of her cat, but gains 2 puppies from her students

A teacher suffered from the loss of her elderly cat, and her students prepared an incredible surprise for her.

The teacher is called Tonya Andrew and ended up losing her cat, friend and companion 16 years ago, while taking her to the vet, but she ended up having complications and ended up dying.

The woman was devastated and her heart was in pieces. She was totally bereft, but she needed to go to work at the school she taught at Joshua High School.

“I cried pretty much every part of the day at school,” Tonya told the Huffington Post.

Upon seeing the situation, his students asked what had happened to the teacher. With that they found out what had happened to the teacher and how much she loved her kitten.

So they had the great idea to help, so they prepared a surprise for her. The students then, at the end of the class, gave her white roses, complete with balloons and homemade cupcakes.

“I was already smiling so big because I could feel the love of the class,” shared Tonya.

However, the surprise didn’t end there, she still got 2 cute kittens for her, one of her students named Rach who came in with them and gave them to the teacher.

“So she held them for me and said they were mine…my heart can now experience happiness again,” shared Tonya.

Seeing the teacher’s reaction is priceless, she was very touched by the surprise of her students.

Although there will always be a hole in the teacher’s heart over the loss of her kitten, now she has gained two more to keep her company and give her lots of love.

