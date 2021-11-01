Tencent Announces Honor of Kings: World, Open World Action RPG

Another beautiful game from China

THE world’s biggest game developer, the chinese tencent, announced his new game Honor of Kings: World. O open world action RPG is developed by TiMi Studio Group, one of Tencent’s studios. This developer is responsible for Call of Duty Mobile, Pokémon Unite and Arena of Valor, among others.

The game is based on original for mobile phones, Honor of Kings, also developed by TiMi Studio. According to the developer, the game was the first to reach the milestone of 100 million simultaneous players in one day in the world. Released in 2015 for iOS and Android, the game is a hit in China.

Honor of Kings: World will be released to multiple platforms and will feature the participation of Liu Cixin, famous fiction writer there. It will bring Chinese characteristics to the game such as culture and aesthetics, something that studios over there cherish.



Talking about action RPG is basically talking about souls-like combat. At least the trailer shows something like that. The video presents us with a boss battle, by the imposingness and size of the creature, and the combat is paced, with the right moments to attack and stay on the defensive, but at a much faster pace than most soul-likes.

The trailer shows a very big and beautiful fantasy world. And speaking of beauty, the game features beautiful particle effects, water physics, lighting and textures. It’s even becoming a cliché such quality in games of this style coming from China. The best example of all is the impressive Black Myth: Wukong, this one more focused on something more in the Dark Souls style.

Something worth mentioning about Chinese games is that the producers put a lot of emphasis on culture, folklore and all the aesthetics that are unique in the country, making the games even richer, especially for those who like these differences and are even tired of western themes.



Like Black Myth: Wukong, Honor of Kings: World doesn’t have a date to arrive and it seems to be a long time. If you like the style and already want to start playing, I recommend taking a look at Gujian 3, which is even on sale on Steam until tomorrow (11/01).

…..

