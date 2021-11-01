Teresa and Luisa unite

In “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, soap opera shown by Rede Globo, Pedro (Selton Mello) is married to Teresa (Letícia Sabatella), but he always had an affair with Luísa (Mariana Ximenes).

In the chapter on Saturday, October 30th, wife and lover unite to help Augusto (Gil Coelho) to approach Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao).

“Nos Tempos do Imperador” is Rede Globo’s first novel since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic. Originally, its debut would be March 30, 2020, replacing “We were Six”, but it had to be postponed. Thus, the plot written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson premiered on August 9, 2021, replacing the rerun of “A Vida da Gente”.

See+: In the Emperor’s Times: Eudoro makes confession to Dolores

LEARN MORE ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS IN THE CHAPTER FROM IN THE TIME OF THE EMPEROR

Tonico uses Nino’s information to set up Pedro. Pilar asks Nélio to help her see Eudoro. Pedro and Isabel talk about Guebo’s gang. Teresa and Luísa team up to bring Augusto closer to Leopoldina. Tonico threatens Zayla. Pedro tells Caxias about his love for Luísa and Teresa. Pilar goes to meet Eudoro, who asks his daughter for forgiveness. Samuel and Augusto share their pains of love. Dolores thanks Nélio for his affection. Zayla tries to kiss Samuel, and Guebo sees. Augusto asks Leopoldina to marry him.

MAIN NEWS:

A Fazenda 13: After Tati Quebra Barraco leaves, who deserves to win the reality show?

Farm 13: ‘It was horrible’, Tati laments elimination

“Never ass and decolletage”, warns Mayra Cardi in a new phase

Felipe Andreoli detonates Maurício Souza: ‘Coward!’

Farm 13: Solange Gomes bursts into tears after Tati leaves