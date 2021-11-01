Tesla fans pay up to R$1.2 million to import cars

The brand does not have a representative, a workshop and even less plans to have a factory in Brazil, but it already has a group, almost a “brotherhood”, which brings together about 100 fans and owners of Tesla who paid R$ 600,000 more than R $1.2 million to independently import branded models.

those in love with Tesla they are not intimidated by any difficulties in having an imported car without a maintenance guarantee. As it does not have local representation and does not export directly to Brazil, the company is exempt from providing services, except remotely.







Tesla Production Line Photo: Tesla / Disclosure

In addition to exchanging information, the group called “100% Tesla Club Brasil” adopted a peculiar strategy: at least once a year it brings a brand technician to the country to do basic maintenance and eventual repairs on the cars.

The last time the technician was in the country, in 2019, members signed up to pay between R$30,000 and R$45 thousand for tickets and accommodation. In 2020 the trip was not possible because of the pandemic, but the group is trying to bring it back later this year.

Nor stores that sell the models, like the osten, offer factory warranty, and also need to import independently. Osten, a luxury vehicle chain, informs that it has partnerships with chains that carry out corrective maintenance. The group imported this year 11 teslas, of which nine were sold and two are in subscription service (long-term lease).

As the country with representation of the Tesla closest to Brazil is Mexico, for now the technician comes from there to assist Brazilian customers. It ships with equipment and replacement parts ordered in advance by the owners.

The professional stays in Brazil for three days to a week and attends to a list of appointments made by the group in a workshop given to work in São Paulo or Santa Catarina.

‘Tesla Boy’ has already imported seven models

According to data from renown, there are 102 Tesla running through Brazil. only the entrepreneur Daniel Lunelli, resident of Jaraguá do Sul (SC), has so far imported seven models. Four follow with him and the eighth has already been ordered.

Nicknamed “Tesla Boy”, Lunelli says he is passionate about torque and the electric motor. “The car is extremely fast, super powerful, very safe, has a range of 400 km, connectivity to the cell phone that no other has and requires little maintenance”.

According to him, the semi-autonomous system “is very cool” – it reads traffic lights, detects people nearby and on the road it is possible to take your hands off the wheel. The system, however, does not work as completely here as it does abroad, he says. “He, for example, doesn’t recognize spines, holes and ‘turtles’.”

Lunelli directed the Tesla on trips to the United States and it was love at first accelerated. At first, he was afraid to import due to the absence of official representation in the country, but he could not resist. He admits, however, that “having a Tesla in Brazil is just for crazy because, if something happens, there is no way to solve it here”, he says. “If a windshield breaks, it has to matter.”

The 39-year-old businessman, owner of a construction company and a clothing company, speaks from his own experience. A few months after buying an SUV Model X, the brand’s most expensive model, he began to see a rear engine warning light on the dashboard. The problem could only be solved at a manufacturer’s technical center. He, however, continued to drive the car for two years.

When he decided to sell it, he put the car on a ship and sent it to the factory in the US, where the engine was replaced – free of charge as it was a manufacturing defect – and shipped back 45 days later. Lunelli paid $3,500 for transportation. Today he has a Model 3, a Model Y and two Model X, versions with doors that open upwards, like a seagull.

Lunelli has become something of a consultant to Tesla owners and interested in acquiring one. He is rooting for the manufacturer to install itself in Brazil, but he knows that this is difficult, in part due to the lack of a policy to attract this type of investment.

Another major barrier is that Elon Musk, owner of the company, is only looking at large markets. In addition to the US, there is a factory in China and one to be opened in Germany. “My dream is to have at least one official store or an accredited workshop here,” says the businessman, who is willing to invest in one of these projects, if Musk authorizes it.

All per app

When importing the car, the buyer is aware of the brand exemption with maintenance services in countries where it does not operate, called “gray market”. THE Tesla, however, does not deny online service.

“Through the car application, you can talk to a technician in the US and he can remotely enter the system, make a diagnosis and, if the problem is simple, explain how to solve it”, says Rafael Leonhardt, owner of a Model 3 sedan for a year and Midle. “My car has traveled 57,000 km and hasn’t needed maintenance yet,” he says.

The businessman in the field of digital machines justifies that the electric car does not have an oil filter, gearbox, belt, engine air filter and spark plugs, high-wear items that need to be changed frequently in combustion vehicles. For the Tesla, the recommendation is to replace the air conditioning filter every two years and the brake fluid.

The only problem with the car of Leonhardt, who lives in Santos and travels almost every day to São Paulo, was a hiss in the sound. The businessman opened a call through the application and the technician set the date and time he would connect to the car.

After diagnosis, he sent a report stating the problem and a video explaining how to solve it. The owner himself performed the procedure. “I never want another type of car again; it doesn’t have the best finish, but it’s unbeatable on a daily basis,” says 44-year-old Leonhardt.

Often the software and Tesla models are also updated remotely. “With that, it seems like the car never gets old,” says Lunelli.

Course in USA

When a more serious problem occurs, lovers of Tesla turn to 46-year-old Odair José Borges de Freitas. He owns ABF Auto Mecânica, a workshop in Jaraguá do Sul specializing in premium cars and one of the few professionals with technical knowledge of the Tesla and that serves owners from several states.

Freitas has already taken courses on electric car maintenance and last month was getting ready to go to the US for a specific course on Tesla models (especially the Model 3, the brand’s best selling).

With the course, he could certify his workshop as authorized by the brand. “As the American consulate is not issuing visas, I was not able to go; I will only go next year,” laments Freitas.

He plans to invest around R$50,000 in the purchase of a scanner that can read the car and identify problems. There are also at least two workshops that are specializing in models from the Tesla, Frison, in São Paulo, and TBox, in Rio.

Tesla’s largest exporter

Most of the Tesla arrived in Brazil under the advice of Daniel Panizzi Reis, a 41-year-old Brazilian who migrated to the US at the age of 19. He held jobs as a newspaper delivery, cook, and car dealership salesman and specialized in export.

Ten years ago, he opened DPR Trading to intermediate exports of various products, but since 2018, he started to focus on the Tesla model clientele, which became his biggest business. Today it serves buyers from more than 20 countries, individuals and retailers. “We have already exported about a thousand Tesla; this year alone there will be 450″, he says.

“We are considered the main export company for these models”, says Reis, who has free access to the factory in Musk where he frequently goes to receive, inspect and release the cars of his customers.

How to import a car directly

Advantage: The price of the car is about 20% to 25% below that charged by a dealer who normally needs to pass on the costs of its structure and services to the final consumer

Disadvantage: The dealership is able to offer financing and accept another car

Radar: First, the interested party, through a customs agent, must obtain from the Federal Revenue the authorization of a “radar”, a document that authorizes the importation. To grant it, the agency requires documents such as the Income Tax Declaration to verify if the person has the financial capacity to carry out the process, if it is not an ‘orange’ for money laundering, etc.

Shipping: In addition to the average price they will pay for the vehicle after making a quote, the importer makes an international shipment through a brokerage firm or the bank, thus generating an exchange contract linked to the Central Bank

Proof of ownership: Upon receiving the amount, the intermediary makes the purchase, awaits the delivery of the car and the documentation that needs to be taken to the country’s regulatory department (similar to Detran) to prove ownership of the vehicle

Import proof: The document is issued in the name of the exporter, who then invoices the car to the customer and ships it to Brazil by ship. Upon arrival at the local port, an Import Declaration (DI) is made by a dispatcher for tax calculations and then the Import Proof (CI) to show that all expenses have been paid and the car is released by the Internal Revenue Service.