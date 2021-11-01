Thales Bretas, Paulo Gustavo’s widower, thanks his family for his support on the actor’s birthday

Dermatologist Thales Bretas shares his family record and thanks him for his affection and support on the day Paulo Gustavo would turn 43 years old

Thales Bretas (33) used her social networks to thank her for the support she received from her family on her birthday. Paulo Gustavo (1978 – 2021).

On Saturday, 30, the actor would turn 43 years old. The comedian left us in May this year, due to complications from covid-19.

In his Instagram feed, the dermatologist posted a click next to his family, wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “Laughing is an act of resistance”, in honor of the comedian, with whom he had two children, Romeo and Gael, two years.

“Thank you family for helping me to laugh and resist! Together we spent the day, vibrating the love and remembering the times we all celebrated together, since 10/31 is my beloved mother’s birthday! My greatest loves in life, two very much specials that destined him united and brought to me!”, he said in the post caption.

Thales Bretas makes an emotional tribute to Paulo Gustavo

Thales Bretas paid a beautiful tribute to his beloved, Paulo Gustavo, on his birthday. The doctor shared a video of special moments with the artist and declared: “Today, on YOUR birthday, we don’t have your life to celebrate anymore… But I’ll keep thanking you, forever, for the day you came into the world, and everything you’ve transformed in these 42 years you’ve lived here! I wanted to be vibrating with joy that you spread so much and deserve it! I still can’t… But I’m with our family emanating a lot of love, and I’m sure you’ll feel it, wherever you are!”.

