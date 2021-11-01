The 10 most pirated movies of the week (10/31/2021)

October is already history and the list of the 10 most pirated movies of the week reflects very well the preference of the public that resorts to illegal downloads to watch what is being talked about.

In addition, the ranking is a good picture of what most attracted these people, with titles that remained relevant throughout the month, still making their presence felt here. This is the case, for example, of Jungle Cruise, which had its release limited to Premier Access; The Suicide Squad, which did not do so well at the box office; and Dune, the Dennis Villeneuve-directed epic that closed the month with a clear lead.

But there’s also room for new names on our list of most downloaded movies. This is the case of the new horror of the A24, which mixes folklore with bizarre elements; the new title of one of the longest running horror franchises in recent times and the prequel to a Zack Snyder movie that just opened on Netflix and is already circulating out there illegally.

10. Jungle Cruise

Adaptation of a Disneyland attraction, Jungle Cruise shows an adventure across the Amazon aboard the decaying La Quilla boat. At the helm is spirited Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), who will guide valiant researcher Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) in her quest for an ancient tree that has the power to change the future of medicine. The task is not an easy one and other dangers, including supernatural forces, arise to put the future of the mission and humanity in check.

9. The Suicide Squad

The world’s most misfit group of super-villains is back in this reboot that seeks to erase the disaster that was the 2016 movie. 2, Savant, King Shark and Harlequin, and sends them to the island of Corto Maltese with Colonel Rick Flag for another dirty job that no one else has the courage to do.

8. Copshop – We Don’t Make Prisoners

A small town police station is the unlikely setting for this new action film starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo. Sworn to death, a crook decides to turn himself in to the police to escape the murderer who is on his trail. But he didn’t expect the other bad guy to get arrested too. And it is here that the cat-and-mouse fight is resumed, with the adrenaline taking on suspenseful contours as one hunts the other.

7. Black Widow

After an entire year without a film from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU), Marvel Studios debuted Black Widow. The film shows Natasha Romanoff confronting the darker side of her story when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past emerges. Persecuted, Natasha must deal with her past as a spy and the relationships she left behind before joining the Avengers.

6. Halloween Kills: The Horror Continues

After 40 years, Laurie Strode finally believes she has beaten Michael Myers after leaving him burning locked in the basement. Relieved and between life and death, she goes to the hospital to treat her injuries; meanwhile, Myers manages to escape the trap and waste no time in continuing his blood-soaked night of revenge. The terror continues and Laurie will have to fight the pain to, once again, defend herself from the monster.

5. Lamb

With folkloric elements and a very bizarre atmosphere, Lamb is the new horror produced by A24, responsible for titles like Midsommar and The Lighthouse. The plot takes place in rural Iceland and follows a childless couple who make a bizarre discovery in their barn: a half-human, half-sheep baby. From there, they begin to defy nature’s will and have to deal with the dire consequences of this.

4. Free Guy: Taking Control

What would happen if the NPCs of your favorite game came to life and started a real revolution? This is the premise of Free Guy: Taking Control, which tells the story of a boring routine bank teller. But everything changes when he discovers that he is a minor character in a video game, taking over the reins of life and doing everything to save that world. The description is basic, but don’t be fooled: the film surprised a lot of people because it has more layers and depth than it appears.

3. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

Riding on the thrill of Halloween, one of cinema’s most successful found footage horror franchises is back for its seventh iteration — and it’s already hit the web. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin tells the story of Margot, who is being accompanied by a documentary filmmaker visiting an Amish community. The idea is for her to learn a little more about her mother’s and her family’s past, recording this reconnection with her roots on video. But it doesn’t take long for the two to realize that there’s something sinister and demonic going on here.

2. Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe

prequel to army of the dead, Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe shows Dieter’s first big robbery before he ventures into zombie-crowded Las Vegas. Leading a quiet life as a banker, he sees everything turn upside down when he is recruited by a mysterious woman for a job and ends up entering the criminal world by accident, stealing a series of over-protected vaults in Europe.

1. Dune

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Dune it was leaked on the internet before it even reached HBO Max. The film is the second attempt to adapt Frank Herbert’s literary work, and now, in the hands of Dennis Villeneuve, it looks like it’s going to work. With many fabled elements and a vast and extremely complex universe, the science fiction film shows a future in which humanity is dependent on a rare resource called Melange, used to extend human life, reach the speed of light and grant powers. superhumans. And it is found only on the sands of the desert planet of Arrakis, from where one of the Empire’s noble families extracts and trades. And it is in this scenario that political intrigues, betrayals and we see the emergence of a hero unfold.