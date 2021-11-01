The 10 most watched series of the week (10/31/2021)

The month of October says goodbye as one of the busiest months of streaming in the country. Saw Round 6 become a resounding success and substantially stir Brazilian tastes, but the phenomenon seems to have calmed down and there are other series that emerge as the promises of November — and the list of most watched series of the week already gives great indications of that.

It is the case of Cowboy Bebop, the classic anime that has just arrived on Netflix and has already achieved a place of honor in our ranking. Animation has been highlighted here for some time and the recent release only reinforced how much the expectation around the coming live action It is high. So it seems pretty obvious that we’re going to see Spike Spiegel and the rest of the Bebop crew around here for a while yet.

Besides, we should have some goodbyes around here soon. Only Murders in the Building and American Horror Story appear among the most watched series since the Star+ debut in Brazil, but the current seasons of both series have just ended, which could indicate a reduction in public interest — or will they remain popular even without new episodes?

It is worth remembering that there is still no official tool to measure movie audiences in streaming and video on demand services and that the best way to do this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what they need. watch and what streaming content is available.

So, based on these data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched series of the week in Brazil.

10. This is Us

This is Us it’s proof that people are always ready to cry a little more. The new season of the series was one of the promises of streaming and, with that, the staff took advantage of the wait to revisit the family history that is trying to restructure and deal with the traumas of the past while everyone is dealing with new situations in their lives. It’s one of those scripts made for us to burst into tears.

Despite looking like a great drama, it is impossible not to get involved in the particular dramas of each of the characters, especially when we start to recognize ourselves in some of them.

This is Us is available in full on Star+ and Prime Video. Those who have the channel in their cable TV package can also access it via Now or Oi Play.

9. The Secret Beyond the Garden

Don’t be fooled by the childish and innocent look of The Secret Beyond the Garden. The animation brings a very interesting story that explores themes like fear and insecurity in a very interesting way. To that end, he has a strong cast, including Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings) and Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future).

And all this around a relatively simple plot. Wirt and Greg are two gnomes who get lost in the forest of the Unknown and need to find a way back home. But they end up running into an old woodcutter who reveals that there is a Beast roaming the region, which makes the return even more challenging. Thus, the pair must learn to trust each other to overcome their fears and get out of this scary place.

The Secret Beyond the Garden is available on HBO Max.

8. Midnight Mass

The new horror series from Netflix arrived already highly praised and the Halloween atmosphere propelled the success. Midnight Mass brings a combination of elements that we love in stories of the genre: mysteries, dark stories, the arrival of a religious and that atmosphere that there is a great secret being kept by everyone.

The story revolves around a young priest who has just arrived in a small town. What he doesn’t know is that the place is full of traditions and secrets that the population is not keen to reveal and that will inevitably cross his path.

Midnight Mass is an exclusive production of Netflix.

7. X file

One of the most popular series of all time, X file remains firm and strong in Brazilian taste — all based on good old-fashioned nostalgia. After all, a classic is timeless and remains great no matter how much you watch it. By the way, it is worth remembering that the show celebrated its 28th anniversary since its first showing on September 10th, that is, one more reason to revisit history.

The investigations by the duo Mulder and Scully populated the imagination of people in the 1990s and 2000s on paranormal and ufological phenomena and are still a reference when the subject is mysteries and secrets. And with all the discussion of alien life coming back to the fore, it’s always a good idea to revisit the series.

The truth may be out there, but X file it’s on Star+, Now, and Oldflix.

6. you

The new episodes of You arrived on Netflix and it soon became one of the most watched series of the week. Also could, since the second season ended in a surprising way and that completely changed the dynamics of the stories.

Without getting into those spoilers, You — or you, to avoid confusion — follows the life of Joe, character played by Penn Badgley, a murderer who “falls in love” and becomes obsessed with women, willing to commit even the most brutal crimes to make the relationship work.

You it’s exclusive to Netflix — the series, not you reading it.

5. Only Murders in the Building

With extremely charismatic characters, Only Murders in the Building is one of Star+’s biggest hits on its debut in Brazil. Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, the comedy tells the story of three strangers who find themselves involved in a crime in the middle of New York. After the mysterious death of a neighbor, they need to incarnate detectives and find out what happened.

The highlight here is the actors’ chemistry, which makes this rather unusual mix of cast work so well that it traps the viewer episode by episode.

Only Murders in the Building is an exclusive Star+ series.

4. Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Bal Z it is a timeless phenomenon. Although the series ended nearly 30 years ago and was rerun to exhaustion by several stations in Brazil, it continues to be watched with an absurd frequency by Brazilians. No matter how much time passes, Goku’s saga continues to be the true owner of the hearts of the Tupiniquin otakus.

For those who have never watched the anime, the story is quite simple: a group of ultra-powerful warriors fight to protect the Earth from alien invasions. With each new saga, some threat appears to try to dominate or destroy the world and Goku and company solve everything based on punch, kick and special powers. The great charm is in the humor that is built around it all thanks to very charismatic characters.

As a bonus, Toei Animation brought the first teaser of the new feature. With an unprecedented story, new villains and a new art style, the curiosity surrounding the ad became an additional spice to nostalgia.

you can watch Dragon Ball Z on Oldflix.

3. American Horror Story

No matter the phenomenon, one thing remains unchanged: horror is still the Brazilian’s favorite genre. And, in Halloween month, this would be no different and it was obvious that American Horror Story would appear once again on our list of the most watched series in Brazil — even more so with the tenth season being aired weekly on Star+, allowing us to have new scares to follow.

The good news is, if you’ve never seen an episode of the show, you can go on to the latest season without a conscience. As it works in an anthology format, you can follow any of the years in isolation and still enjoy the scary atmosphere according to the theme you prefer.

In addition to Star+, American Horror Story is available on Globoplay and Now.

2. Young Justice

Tired of being known only as little helpers to DC’s greatest heroes, Robin, Aqualad and Kid Flash decide they want to show that they’ve matured and deserve a spot in the Justice League. With that, they form their own team and set out on their own adventures — and they discover some great secrets.

In addition to the proposal to highlight characters often neglected in the comics, Young Justice becomes even more interesting as other characters enter the cast — including Superboy and Super Shock.

The first two seasons of Young Justice are available on Netflix. The third and fourth can be seen at HBO Max.

1. Cowboy Bebop

The classic anime from 1998 gained the interest of the Brazilian thanks to the news about the adaptation in live action from Netflix, which arrives this November. In addition, the streaming also made available all the episodes, which served as an extra incentive for people to know the original work before the adaptation.

In the anime, we follow three bounty hunters — Spike, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine — who travel aboard the Bebop spacecraft in search of criminals in a future in which humanity began to colonize space after Earth became uninhabitable. From there, we get to know the trio of protagonists better as a new work relates to the past of each one of them. And all this to the sound of a soundtrack that is amazing to this day.

In addition to Netflix, Cowboy Bebop is available in Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Source: JustWatch