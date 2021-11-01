The 5 safest cities in the post-pandemic world

Lindsey Galloway

BBC Travel

4 hours ago

Nothing in modern memory has changed city life as much as the covid-19 pandemic.

From the closure of downtown offices to the mandatory use of masks and restrictions imposed on restaurants, coronavirus prevention measures have transformed the landscape of cities around the world, probably in a long-term perspective.

In fact, the covid-19 pandemic is the first of its size to hit us as an “urbanized” species.

When the Spanish flu broke out in the early 1900s, only 14% of humans lived in cities, but today that percentage has risen to 57%, according to estimates by the Population Division of the United Nations (UN).

As a result, cities have had to become even more vigilant in terms of health protection and overall safety to better preserve their inhabitants.

To clarify what changes have led to greater safety, the Economist Intelligence Unit recently released the 2021 Safe Cities Index, which ranks 60 cities based on 76 safety indicators in the areas of infrastructure, digital life, personal safety, environmental factors and of course , health — with criteria such as pandemic responsiveness and covid-19 mortality included this year.

All of the top-ranked cities—including Copenhagen, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo—have elements that illustrate how security in general correlates with a strong sense of social cohesion, total population inclusion, and societal trust.

We spoke with residents of these cities to see how the changes brought about by the pandemic have made their cities safer, more inclusive and resilient; and what tourists still need to know to keep themselves safe when they can finally visit.

Table of Contents Copenhagen

Toronto

Singapore

sydney

Tokyo

Copenhagen

Topping the list, the capital of Denmark ranks particularly well due to the index’s new environmental safety pillar, which measures sustainability (including renewable energy incentives), air quality, waste management and urban forest cover.

Credit, Tim E White/Getty Images Photo caption, Copenhagen’s abundant parks and open spaces played a key role in how residents dealt with the restrictions of the pandemic.

The latter had an absolute impact on how the city and its residents were able to cope with the pandemic restrictions, which were completely lifted in September 2021.

“The parks and green areas, as well as the waterways, were extremely popular during the pandemic. Copenhagen residents were strolling, buying takeout food and enjoying the city’s many breathing spaces,” said resident Asbjørn Overgaard, CEO of Copenhagen non-profit organization Copenhagen Capacity.

The city also continues to provide “corona guides” to guide people, as well as providing ample signage and clear markings to create space between outdoor groups.

The country’s community spirit, best summed up in the Danish word samfundssind, it also allows citizens to work together and trust each other—including government officials—to create safer living conditions.

The Safe Cities Index found a high correlation between controlling corruption and safer cities, so it’s no surprise that Denmark’s ranking as one of the least corrupt countries in the world has allowed its citizens to trust their institutions and each other during the pandemic.

Copenhagen has also implemented a comprehensive covid testing program, which remains free for everyone, including tourists.

The data collected allows for detailed monitoring of outbreaks; in addition, the city will implement sewage water tests to detect outbreaks early.

Toronto

Canada’s largest city ranks second in the overall safety index, with high scores for infrastructure and environmental safety.

Credit, Istvan Kadar Photography/Getty Images Photo caption, Toronto ranks high on the list due to its inclusive culture and environmental safety

Residents attribute this to an inclusive culture that values ​​segmented communication between communities, especially when it comes to awareness and vaccine application.

Toronto resident Farida Talaat highlights how the city has initiated a series of community-specific vaccination programs to help make the city safer.

For example, the Homebound Sprint vaccination plan worked to complete the first dose delivery to residents who could not leave their homes; and the Black Scientists Task Force on Vaccine Equity was established early in the vaccination campaign to ensure a more equitable approach to immunization.

Residents also feel safe because of the city’s long history of multiculturalism.

“In Toronto, it’s normal to be born outside of Canada. I’ve found that different ethnic and cultural groups interact with each other and don’t live in silos,” said Filipe Vernaza, who has lived in the city since 1998.

“A typical group of people probably includes people of different ethnicities, sexual orientations and religions. Toronto is an extremely open city where you can feel safe being who you are.”

Singapore

Ranked second in digital security, health security and infrastructure security, Singapore used these strengths to act quickly during the first days of the pandemic, quickly implementing digital monitoring and contact tracking.

Credit, Tonnaja/Getty Images Photo caption, To stay safe, Singapore is using crowd-tracking software and mobile check-in apps.

The country also has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world (currently at 80%), but still requires rigorous contact monitoring and tracing for new variants.

“Before they can enter buildings or premises, all residents need to scan their TraceTogether Token or use the SafeEntry app for check-ins,” said Sam Lee, a Singapore resident who runs a travel blog of the same name.

“This allows authorities to quickly track down individuals who may have mixed or interacted with infected people, so that a quarantine order can be enforced to contain or break the virus’ chain of transmission.”

Tourists also need to install TraceTogether or rent a cell phone that comes with it installed before entering the country.

Working from home has become standard at most companies to reduce interactions, which Lee notes has resulted in less crowded public transport.

Tourist attractions and shopping malls have limited entrances, and “Ambassadors of Safe Distancing” monitor crowds to ensure that people comply with public health orders; individuals who break the rules face hefty fines.

People can also monitor crowds in malls, post offices and supermarkets with the recently launched Space Out tool.

sydney

Australia’s largest city was fifth overall on the index — and in the top 10 for health security.

Credit, Andrew Merry/Getty Images Photo caption, Australia’s per capita mortality rate per covid is one of the lowest in the world.

Australia was one of the first countries to completely close its borders during the pandemic and maintained tight lockdowns in the face of rising cases — with a positive effect.

Australia’s per capita mortality rate per covid remains one of the lowest in the world.

With 70% of the population vaccinated in New South Wales, many restrictions must be lifted — and international borders are expected to open in November.

In addition to feeling protected from the pandemic, Sydney residents have long felt a strong sense of personal safety on the streets.

“I’ve never really felt safer in a country than living in Sydney,” said Chloe Scorgie, founder of Australian travel website Passport Down Under, who moved to Sydney in 2018.

“I traveled around Sydney alone as a female tourist and I never felt in danger.”

The city also ranked first in digital security, which includes the city’s privacy policy, protection from cybersecurity threats, and overall smart urban planning.

Sydney leads this effort in part with its Smart City strategic plan, which features some of the recommended innovations for more connected and safer cities.

For example, the plan outlines how smart sensors can be placed on dumps, light poles and benches to gather information about their overall use, transport flows and pedestrian activity.

Likewise, intelligent lighting and CCTV monitoring camera networks can improve after-dark security and night-time economy.

Some of these ideas are already being put into practice in South Sydney in the form of ChillOUT centres: outdoor spaces where residents can meet under smart lighting, connect to Wi-Fi and turn on electronic devices, with usage data sent to city leaders so they can better understand how their citizens interact with the city’s infrastructure—and adapt to it.

Tokyo

Japan’s capital was ranked fifth overall and at the top of the health security index, which measures factors such as universal health care, pandemic responsiveness, life expectancy, mental health, and covid-19 mortality.

Credit, Uji Ozeki/Getty Images Photo caption, Tokyo was fifth in the overall ranking, and at the top of the health safety index

Although cases of the disease have increased during the Olympics, rates have dropped dramatically as vaccination has already reached nearly 60% of the population.

In light of the positive news, Japan announced the end of the national state of emergency and the gradual lifting of restrictions from the end of September.

Instead, the country intends to encourage the use of the vaccine passport for admission to medical centers and major events, and even encourage companies to offer discounts or coupons to passport holders.

Tokyo also ranked among the top five cities in the ranking for its infrastructure safety, which includes transport safety, respect for pedestrians and transport networks.

As a walkable city connected by train, Tokyo was built to encourage walking and community engagement — which, in turn, has led to stronger citizen participation in safety, in the form of prevention and surveillance. neighborhood crime, and a shared sense of responsibility for crime prevention.

“From the various lost and found centers at train stations to the almost unnecessary bicycle locks, there is immense respect for the well-being of others,” said Sena Chang, a Tokyo resident and founder of The Global Youth Review.

She remembers the time she lost a shopping bag downtown, and found it where she left it, along with a nice note.

“A centuries-old culture of collectivism and great mutual respect make Tokyo the safest city I’ve ever lived in,” he said.