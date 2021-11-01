The 5 safest cities in the post-pandemic world

  • Lindsey Galloway
  • BBC Travel

empty streets of sydney

Credit, Andrew Merry/Getty Images

Nothing in modern memory has changed city life as much as the covid-19 pandemic.

From the closure of downtown offices to the mandatory use of masks and restrictions imposed on restaurants, coronavirus prevention measures have transformed the landscape of cities around the world, probably in a long-term perspective.

In fact, the covid-19 pandemic is the first of its size to hit us as an “urbanized” species.

When the Spanish flu broke out in the early 1900s, only 14% of humans lived in cities, but today that percentage has risen to 57%, according to estimates by the Population Division of the United Nations (UN).