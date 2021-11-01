The Carioca U-20 match between Serra Macaense x Carapebus is interrupted by a shootout; WATCH VIDEO

The match between Serra Macaense x Carapebus, valid for the Carioca B1 U-20 Championship, at Estádio Cláudio Moacyr de Azevedo (Moacyrzão), was interrupted 29 minutes into the 2nd half due to a shootout.

Initially, players and coaching staff didn’t seem to understand what was going on. But soon after, as the shooting intensified, they dispersed and sought to protect themselves. Even the Carapebus goalkeeper, who was receiving medical care, got up and tried to run with a limp.

In the broadcast, broadcast by the Serra channel, it is possible to monitor the situation from 1 hour and 25 minutes. The narrator, Breno Monsef, and the commentator, Anderson Lima, even show concern with the exposure of the cameramen. Images of replay begin to be broadcast, but you can still hear a lot of shots in the background.









According to Carapebus Football Director, Max Douglas Tavares, a police operation was taking place in a community neighboring the stadium. To the report of TNT Sports, he commented on the feeling of having experienced that situation:

Thank God there were no injuries. It was very scary, it felt like a fiction movie.”