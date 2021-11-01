The country’s biggest paycheck, Gusttavo Lima inflates show prices; see others

After a long hiatus during the pandemic, the concert market is heated. Owner of the biggest fee currently, Gusttavo Lima is the biggest name in the country today.

The singer charged R$ 1.2 million to perform a single night at a rodeo in the interior of São Paulo (see ranking of caches below).

An investment fund negotiated the purchase of around 200 presentations by Gusttavo Lima in 2022 for nearly R$100 million, according to the newspaper O Globo.

The singer’s negotiation with the fund has pushed up artists’ fees.

Marília Mendonça, the greatest female singer in the sertanejo today, does not charge less than R$ 500 thousand to perform.

One of the most played singers on streaming platforms, João Gomes has a full schedule until the second half of 2022.

The 19-year-old singer charges R$400,000, and saw his career boosted after performing alongside Ivete Sangalo, owner of the country’s biggest paycheck for years, at Domingão do Huck.

See other values ​​of sertanejo fees:

Gusttavo Lima – between BRL 700 thousand and BRL 1.2 million

Marília Mendonça – between R$ 350 thousand and R$ 500 thousand

João Gomes – between R$ 200 thousand and R$ 400 thousand

Chitãozinho and Xororó – R$ 500 thousand

Alok – BRL 450 thousand

Maiara and Maraisa – R$300 thousand

Bruno and Marrone – R$270 thousand