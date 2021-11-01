The freedom to wear a pair of jeans for North Korea’s defectors – International

In May of last year, in one of those reports that seemed unbelievable and at the same time too tempting to ignore, there was a surge of excitement in several Western newspapers at the supposed news that Kim Jong-un, the autocratic ruler of North Korea, had issued an official decree banning ripped jeans or skinny.

While the news turned out to be a hyperbolic version of outdated news, three defectors living in South Korea said the idea of ​​jeans as a symbol of a kind of rebellion for a different future for those living in North Korea is not so far-fetched. how much it may seem.

“When I lived in North Korea, I never had the freedom to wear what I wanted, but I never questioned why I didn’t know that freedom existed,” said Jihyun Kang, 31, who grew up in Chongjin, the third-largest city in Korea. North Korea.

Kang first glimpsed this freedom when he was on vacation on Mount Paektu and saw a tourist.

“I was convinced he was a homeless person because only beggars wore torn clothes in North Korea,” she said. “But my dad told me it was expensive for foreigners to visit North Korea and he assumed the jeans were ripped as a form of style.”

Kang said it was the first time in her life that she had thought about that word – “style” – and the questions led her to broader inquiries about her identity and the meaning of personal freedom that eventually led to her decision to leave her country of origin.

She is not alone. Kang Nara, a 23-year-old social media star, and Yoon Miso, a 32-year-old image consultant, who left North Korea for South Korea, chart their paths to freedom through the fashion. Now they are trying to help other people understand how powerful clothes can be.

What does fashion mean in North Korea?

Although there is little information available about the fashion industry in North Korea, styles across the country vary significantly from one province to another and from one social class to another. In Pyongyang, for example, the heavily monitored capital where the elite live, the fashion it is very different from its expression in the rest of the country, where around 60% of the population lives in absolute poverty.

North Korean citizens received state supplies of clothing – two-piece uniform-like sets in limited solid colors – but when the economy collapsed in the mid-1990s, people developed their own system of local shops, and there have been a wider range of options since then.

Market vendors initially sold everything they could grow, cook or sew at home, but in 2017 there were 440 official markets stocked mostly with products imported from China, including food, household items and clothing.

There is also an active underground market, with items such as makeup, flash drives containing foreign media and “forbidden clothing”. The deserters say that the real fashionistas they know private sellers and buy the riskiest items directly from their homes.

The laws and punishments in North Korea are not public, so it’s not clear which clothes and accessories are illegal. However, there are guidelines that prohibit “items representing capitalist ideas” described in Rodong Sinmun, the country’s state newspaper.

Organizations such as Socialist Patriotic Youth League they have long interpreted these guidelines as prohibiting miniskirts, shirts with English letters and various types of jeans, and police the public accordingly.

For decades, those who dared to dress “outside the box” faced public shame or even imprisonment. Kang remembered once, for example, when she had to beg a patrol officer to spare her a shame session after she was caught using white jeans (she got it).

“If I wanted to wear something like a pair of jeans, I had to keep hiding,” Kang said. “I’d have to take back streets or hide if I saw a patrol officer heading my way.”

Yoon, who is from Hyesan, said he bought his first pair of jeans — blue bell bottoms — at a private dealer’s house when he was 14 years old.

“One day, I wore jeans with a brightly colored top and got caught,” she said.

An official of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League cut her jeans in a public session of shame, she said, made her publicly beg for forgiveness and notified her school, where she was taught the dangers of “bourgeois capitalist ideas”.

In 2009, at age 20, Yoon moved to China and lived there for two years before moving to South Korea in 2011.

“For me, fashion is freedom, and I left North Korea because I wanted to be able to wear whatever I wanted,” she said.

learning to dress again

South Korea’s Ministry of Unification estimates that 34,000 North Koreans have crossed the border since 1998. At the risk of facing arrest or worse if caught, defectors typically depart through southern China, traveling through Laos and then Thailand first. to get to South Korea.

Some bring a small amount of clothing from North Korea or China, where they may have adapted to Chinese rural fashion. Finally, they enter South Korea more or less empty-handed.

Upon arrival, defectors spend up to three months being investigated by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service while living in an isolated building in the mountains. If approved, they move to a support center called Hanawon, where defectors learn the basics of banking, technology and shopping.

Part of that education usually includes a field trip to a department store, where Hanawon students are paid money for shopping. Although North Korea supposedly has a handful of department stores that sell Western brands for 1%, this field trip is a first for most defectors.

Kang Nara, who lost all of his clothes when he crossed the Yalu River in 2014, said he remembers buying a quilted K-Swiss vest lined with raccoon skin, an item his teacher said was stylish for kids his age. Yoon described the mall he went to, Shinsegae (which means “new world”), as “an amazing alternative world”. She remembers buying the short frilly cotton pajamas she had seen in the Korean drama Stairway to Heaven.

While Jihyun Kang said she was too busy to think about fitting in during those early years, Kang Nara and Yoon admitted to feeling inhibited about their clothes and their status as defectors, which are often despised in South Korea. Yoon, as well as hiding, his North Korean origin said he tried to look and sound like someone local.

“Sometimes I thought about the clothes I wore at home and how everyone said I looked good in them, but I never wanted to dress that way,” she said. “I wanted to dress as South Korean as possible.” To understand what this meant, she spent hours at the YouTube watching beauty tutorials and looking for fashion tips on Get It Beauty, a popular South Korean television show hosted by makeup artists and fashion celebrities.

Kang Nara said she regrets many of her early fashion choices, such as fancy yellows and pinks, studded blouses and T-shirts with big English letters.

“I dressed like the rich people in North Korea dressed, which was their interpretation of how the rich Chinese dressed,” she said. Over time, she softened and simplified her style, following cues from South Korean celebrities like actress Cha Jung-won.

“When people eventually found out I was from the North, they said they couldn’t believe it, and their surprise always felt like a compliment,” Kang said. “I was satisfied with my way of dressing – as if I were a crow who managed to slip through the doves unnoticed.”

Modeling your story behind your back

Yoon said she only recently decided to be upfront about where she came from. graduate from fashion, getting a job in the area and becoming more involved with the deserter community boosted their confidence.

The biggest fashion lesson she’s learned since coming to the South Korea it’s “adjusting current trends to suit you, not trying to copy what other people are wearing,” she said. She is enrolled in an entrepreneurship training camp called Asan Sanghoe and hopes to start a cosmetics line, focusing on bright colors that would be banned in North Korea.

Jihyun Kang graduated from the same training camp last year. In April, she started a clothing line called Istory, for which she interviews North Korean defectors and then translates their narratives into images, which are in turn printed on elbow pads and sewn onto long-sleeved T-shirts.

A QR code on the shirt tag leads to a webpage about the defector’s history: family history, childhood, the escape from North Korea, and future goals. The T-shirt representing Kang’s own story is a drawing of Mount Paektu with an orange sunset in the distance.

“Fashion allows you to tell a story,” Kang said, adding that through her work she has met many defectors who fought in the North and continue to overcome many difficulties in South Korea. “The more people know about these stories, the more there will be room for change, and I want to be part of that.” /TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

