The outbreak of the disease that causes spots, fever and stomatitis in children grows; authorities warn

In addition to the problems the country is going through, with a light at the end of the tunnel for the current health crisis, in some cities across the country, mothers still have another problem to worry about. There is an outbreak of hand-foot-mouth disease circulating mainly in Santa Catarina and São Paulo, but cases have been reported in other cities.

An increase in the number of cases of this disease at this time of year is natural, but the rapid growth in the number of records, in different regions of the country, ended up drawing the attention of local authorities. Only in Ourinhos, a city in the state of Santa Catarina, 63 cases were registered in 8 different schools.

The main thing to do is to prevent transmission and know the symptoms

The transmission of the Coxsackie virus, which causes hand-foot-mouth disease, has a relative increase in this period of the year, which caused the alert was the number of cases growing above the usual, already being treated as an outbreak. In principle, local authorities say they believe that the sudden increase was the return to school, after the long period of isolation or reduced contact of children, as there is no specific treatment for the disease, which regresses on its own, ideally in diagnosed cases , the child avoid leaving the house.

Transmission occurs through direct contact, through secretions or even by handling food that is contaminated with the virus.

Symptoms may be stomatitis, fever, red spots in the mouth, malaise, lack of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, blisters and rash. Although most cases involve children up to 5 years of age, adults can also be infected with the disease. After the appearance, the body’s defenses can naturally make the disease regress.