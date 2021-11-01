The Pope’s prayer for the peoples of Haiti and Vietnam. Effective Cop26 Answers

After the Marian Angelus prayer, Pope Francis recalled the heavy rains in various parts of Vietnam, the Haitian people “who are living in extreme conditions” and the Cop26 that begins in Glasgow, Scotland, this Sunday.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

After the Marian prayer at the Angelus, Pope Francis recalled that “in various parts of the Vietnam, the intense and prolonged rains the last few weeks caused massive floods, with thousands of evacuees”.

My prayer and thought extend to the many suffering families, along with my encouragement to those, the country’s authorities and the local Church, who are working to respond to the emergency. I am also close to the populations of Sicily affected by bad weather.

Support Haiti

The Pope then recalled the Haitian people, “who are living in extreme conditions.”

I ask the leaders of nations to support this country, not to leave it alone. And you, when you return home, look for news about Haiti, and pray, pray a lot. I was watching the program “A Sua Imagem”, the testimony of a Camillian missionary in Haiti, Fr. Massimo Miraglio, the things he told us… how much suffering, how much pain there is in this land, and how much abandonment. Let us not abandon them!

Haiti is in dramatic condition, especially after the earthquake last August 14th. At the forefront, in a reality that goes beyond emergency, is the Catholic community that, through the local Caritas, is committed to helping the population that is increasingly in need.

Contacted by phone by fellow French Vatican News editor Cyprien Viet, following the Pope’s appeal, the bishop of the Haitian diocese of Jeremie, Joseph Gontrand Decoste, declared: “I thank Pope Francis for this appeal. Dear friends, please, I beg you: don’t forget Haiti, which faces so much misfortune, so much suffering! Don’t forget the Diocese of Jeremie in southwest Haiti! We need your help, your solidarity to rebuild our cathedral, our dozens of parish churches, chapels and Catholic schools that were destroyed by the earthquake of August 14th. We count on your effective solidarity with us. We love you and embrace you fraternally in Jesus Christ”.

Four priests beatified

The Pope recalled that in Tortosa, Spain, they were beatified last Saturday, Francisco Sojo López, Millán Garde Serrano, Manuel Galcerá Videllet and Aquilino Pastor Cambero, priests of the Fraternity of Diocesan Worker Priests of the Heart of Jesus, all of them killed for hatred of the faith. “Zealous and generous pastors, they remained faithful to their ministry even at the risk of their lives during the religious persecution of the 1930s. May their witness be a model especially for priests,” the Pope said, calling for a round of applause for the new ones. blessed.











UN Climate Summit

Then, the Pope recalled the UN Climate Summit, Cop26, which begins this Sunday (31/10), in Glasgow, Scotland.

Let us pray that the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor will be heard; so that this meeting gives effective responses, offering concrete hope to future generations. In this context, opens today, in St. Peter’s Square, the photographic exhibition “Laudato si”, by a young photographer from Bangladesh.

Finally, the Pope greeted the Romans, the pilgrims from Costa Rica and other parts of the world and Italy, and bestowed his apostolic blessing on everyone.