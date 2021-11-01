The sky is not the limit | Solar storm coming, exoplanet in another galaxy e+

Halloween may not be haunted by supernatural creatures, but this year comes with an event that has space weather scientists on high alert: the biggest solar storm in the current 11-year cycle is coming towards our planet. On the other hand, the radio signal that scientists thought might come from a planet inhabited by aliens actually came from Earth, anyway.

Also, the Hubble Space Telescope ran into trouble again, but this time it looks like NASA has things under control and the scientific instruments are in good condition.

Check out these and other space news that bombed this last week of October!

(Image: Reproduction/Pepe Manteca/Creative Commons/Flickr)

A sunspot generated a massive eruption, followed by coronal mass ejection, hurling X-rays and ultraviolet rays in our direction, as well as charged particles from our Sun’s corona. This is what scientists call a “solar storm”, and this was the strongest in years. Fortunately, it did not pose much risk, apart from a blackout in radio transmissions at frequencies below 30 MHz in South America.

We are still at the beginning of the current solar cycle, which started in 2019 and lasts for 11 years. Halfway through the cycle, the Sun will reach its peak of activity, which should create a few more particle storms, but scientists are not able to predict how intense they will be, although studies to better understand these processes are in full swing. “.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/S.Beckwith)

The first planet discovered outside our galaxy may be in the orbit of a binary system formed by a neutron star (or perhaps a black hole) devouring material from a “donor” star. This system, in turn, is in a galaxy that is also in the process of merging with a companion, M51. Most fascinating about this possible discovery is the method used by astronomers.

To find this planet candidate, scientists used X-ray observation, which reveals only certain types of objects in the universe, “erasing” all stars in the galaxy, which would certainly dazzle if we tried to observe in visible light. Among the objects that emit X-rays are neutron stars and active black holes, and that’s exactly what the team found. The object that might be a planet briefly dimmed that X-ray glow, so astronomers think it might have been a planet passing in front of the star.

(Image: Playback/Red Empire Media/CSIRO)

Artificial radio signals detected by astronomers at an observatory seemed to come from Proxima Centauri, the star closest to the Sun. an emission is “stretched” as the source moves across the sky. Since the signals were definitely artificial, scientists considered the possibility of aliens.

However, it was a false alarm. The waves were emitted on our own planet, by some electronic equipment, reverberated through our atmosphere and returned to the observatory’s detectors. This was discovered by another team that, as required by the scientific method, reviewed the work of their colleagues. They compared the effect to “an amplifier not working properly”. It wasn’t this time, but astrobiologists and scientists at the SETI Institute (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) didn’t give up on finding some neighboring civilization.

(Image: Play/NASA/Swift/Dana Berry)

It is already well accepted in science that collisions between neutron stars create most of the heavy elements in the universe, but it is not yet known exactly how much metal each event can generate. A new study decided to investigate this and found that this type of collision creates more elements like gold and platinum than collisions between a neutron star and a black hole.

More specifically, the authors found that binary neutron star fusions can generate 2 to 100 times more heavy metals than fusions between a neutron star and a black hole. An example was one of those collisions detected in 2017, which produced an amount of gold equivalent to several times the mass of the Earth.

(Image: Reproduction/International Gemini Observatory/ NOIRLab/ NSF/ AURA/ NASA/ ESA/ MH Wong/ I. de Pater (UC Berkeley) et al.)

Scientists are beginning to piece together all of these puzzle pieces of Jupiter’s dense atmosphere to better understand how things are inside, below the visible layer, always photographed by NASA’s Juno spacecraft. That means we’re about to see how this atmosphere works, in 3D!

Among the findings is the fact that the Great Red Spot is deeper than expected — it reaches 500 km below the cloud tops. Also, it seems to be related to jets that go even deeper. This suggests that the planet’s upper and lower atmospheres are linked together.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/L. Hustak (STScI)

WASP-77Ab is a “hot Jupiter” located about 340 light-years away from Earth, and that proximity has allowed for something unusual in astronomy: Scientists were able to collect the first direct measurements of the amounts of water and carbon monoxide in Earth. atmosphere of an exoplanet.

To do this, a team observed the planet’s thermal glow as it orbited the star and collected information on the presence and relative amounts of different gases in the atmosphere. That was enough to estimate the relative amounts of oxygen and carbon there, and the results were consistent with what astronomical models predict. Scientists hope this work will demonstrate the ability to measure elements and gaseous biosignatures on potentially habitable planets in “the not-too-distant future.”

(Image: Reproduction/NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Southwest Research Institute/NOIRLab)

A team of researchers used the moon Charon to record an image of the “far side” of Pluto, the part that doesn’t receive sunlight and can hardly be seen. They said that the sunlight reflected by Charon hit Pluto, similar to the light from the moon that hits Earth.

In fact, this similarity between the “moon lights” goes even further: they happen in the same phase each one of them. The job was not easy and required 360 images of the “dark” side of Pluto, in addition to another 360 made with the same geometry, but without the dwarf planet appearing. Thus, with the stacking, a final image without artifacts was created, only the light reflected by Charon.

(Image: Reproduction/JPL-Caltech/NASA)

The success of the Ingenuity helicopter, which completed its 14th technology demonstration flight on Mars, is no longer a surprise. In fact, it is now trying to exceed expectations more and more, and this time the small aircraft turned its rotors faster to take off. Everything went really well for a change.

Now, the mission team already knows that, if necessary, it can increase the rotation speed in future takeoffs. This test was carried out during the Martian summer, which requires precisely this skill for the ship to be able to take off.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The good old telescope faced new difficulties in space. According to information from NASA, he had to go back into safe mode and had scientific operations suspended for an analysis of the problem. This time, the failure was in the synchronization with internal communication systems. Fortunately, NASA has also reported that the scientific instruments are in good condition.

