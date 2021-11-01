The surprising discovery of ‘virgin’ condor females that gave birth

BBC General

American biologists found that two California condors, a bird considered critically endangered, had offspring without the need for a male partner.

The discovery surprised scientists. Until then, it was not known that condors were capable of asexual reproduction, or “parthenogenesis”. In this type of reproduction, the embryo develops without the egg being fertilized.

Parthenogenesis has already been verified in other species of birds, as well as lizards, snakes, sharks, rays and other fish.

There are only about 500 California condors in the southwestern US and Mexico.

In the 1980s, the number of specimens of the species dropped to less than 30, but from conservation efforts, the bird population has increased in recent years.

The peer-reviewed findings of the NGO San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance were published this week in the American Genetic Association’s journal Journal of Heredity.

The researchers describe how routine genetic testing of birds in captivity led to the discovery that two male chicks born in 2001 and 2009 were linked to mothers but not fathers.

All 467 male condors in the breeding pool were tested. What makes the case even rarer is that, for the first time, parthenogenesis occurred when males were present for reproduction.

Parthenogenesis is an extremely rare event, but it has been recorded in other species. It happens when a female cell behaves like a sperm and fuses with an egg. It usually occurs in animal populations with few or no breeding males.

“This is really an amazing finding,” said Oliver Ryder, study co-author and director of conservation genetics at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, in a statement.

“We weren’t exactly looking for evidence of parthenogenesis; we were surprised. We just confirmed it because of the normal genetic studies we do to prove ancestry.”

Unfortunately, both puppies died — one at age two in 2003 and the other in 2017 at age seven.

Both condor mothers had offspring that were raised in the traditional way.

One had 11 offspring, while the other, which mated with a male for 20 years, had 23 offspring. She reproduced twice more after parthenogenesis.

