The surprising discovery of ‘virgin’ condor females that gave birth

A California Condor Spotted in Grand Canyon National Park

Credit, Getty Images

Study co-author said it is “a truly surprising finding”

American biologists found that two California condors, a bird considered critically endangered, had offspring without the need for a male partner.

The discovery surprised scientists. Until then, it was not known that condors were capable of asexual reproduction, or “parthenogenesis”. In this type of reproduction, the embryo develops without the egg being fertilized.

Parthenogenesis has already been verified in other species of birds, as well as lizards, snakes, sharks, rays and other fish.

There are only about 500 California condors in the southwestern US and Mexico.