Thiago Oliveira leaves ‘Esporte Espetacular’ and goes to ‘Fantástico’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Globe Thiago Oliveira goes to Fantástico

The presenter Thiago Oliveira said goodbye to the command of “Esporte Espetacular”, Globo, this Sunday morning (31) and revealed that he will act in the report of the program “Fatástico”.

I tried to hold the tears in the air, but today was my last day at EE-SP. From now on, I will spend a season in the Fantástico report. @showdalife

! Thank you for always rooting for me🙏🏽💙 — Thiago Oliveira (@ThiOliveiras) October 31, 2021

“I tried to hold back the tears in the air, but today was my last day at EE-SP. From now on I’m going to spend a season in the Fantástico report

@showdalife! Thank you for always rooting for me,” said Thiago via Twitter.

Who will replace Thiago in the presentation of “Esporte Espetacular” is the presenter Karine Alves, who celebrated the novelty on the social network.

Big smile on the face to face another new challenge 😃! Hello SAMPA! From next Sunday, November 7th, I’ll be in Esporte Espetacular w/ you guys 😊!! I hope to keep 100% of the use of the @thioliveiras

😅 that tb has even more reasons to smile👏🏾😉!! pic.twitter.com/KDkdgF1qqI — Karine Alves (@KarineAlves_tv) October 31, 2021

“Hello SAMPA! From next Sunday, November 7th, I’ll be in Esporte Espetacular w/ you guys. I hope to keep 100% of the enjoyment of the

@thioliveiras that also has even more reasons to smile”, wrote Karine, who will continue in charge of “Exchange Passes”, on “SporTV”.

In August, Thiago Oliveira was speculated as Maju Coutinho’s new partner in charge of Globo’s most traditional nightly electronic magazine. The journalist stood out on the station in charge of Globo Esporte and Esporte Espetacular, in addition to having attracted attention during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Thiago and Maju were partners in “Jornal Hoje” during the sporting event. The journalist also partnered with Ana Maria Braga, on “Mais Você”, to tell the news about the Olympics.