Thiaguinho sings music made for Fernanda Souza and she takes a surprising attitude

Top Stories

Will Diogo Nogueira, Paolla Oliveira’s boyfriend, re-record Molejo’s success? web reacts to possibility

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

Thiaguinho participated in the wedding, this Saturday (30) of actress Amanda Richter and Felipe Carreras. In addition to being a guest, he was one of the musical attractions at the guests’ reception party. But what most caught the attention of internet users who follow the pagodeiro’s social networks is that he sang the song ”Ainda Bem” that he composed for his ex-wife Fernanda Souza.

Speaking of Fernanda Souza, she hadn’t interacted in any other post by Thiaguinho. However, after he sang the song made for her, the presenter and actress enjoyed the last photo shared by the pagodeiro. Coincidence or not?

Also check out: Juju Salimeni reveals and surprises internet users

Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza maintain a good relationship after their separation

Contrary to most couples who end up fighting and not wanting to see each other’s faces, Fernanda Souza and Thiaguinho show that they have maturity. The two who have been in a relationship for eight years, 4 of them as married, show that they are friends and that they root for each other’s happiness.

Both have not publicly assumed another relationship, although the pagodeiro is supposedly dating Carol Peixinho, influencer and ex-BBB. Information shows that she wanted to assume the romance and the musician doesn’t want anything serious at the moment and doesn’t even think about dating.

Fernanda Souza, on the other hand, who took a sabbatical year before the pandemic and ended up making amends, continues her personal growth with studies on spirituality and self-knowledge. She does sporadic advertising work but has not yet returned to television.

The former couple has been seen together on several occasions, especially at Thiaguinho’s concert. This shows the relationship of respect and friendship that we should all follow. But still, many are hoping that the two end up reconciling. And you, what do you think? Leave your opinion in the comments.

You might like: After Fernanda Souza’s ice, Thiaguinho indirect post “strange feeling”