Three people are killed in marriage in Afghanistan; reason would be music

Three guests were gunned down at a wedding in eastern Afghanistan on Friday night (29), apparently because music was playing, according to the Taliban.

The attack was carried out by three attackers who said they were Taliban members before opening fire, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters at a news conference on Sunday (31).

Mujahid said gunmen attacked a wedding held in Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar province. A local journalist also told the CNN that at least two people were killed and another ten were injured.

The Taliban spokesman added that it is not allowed to kill anyone for playing music, and that an investigation is underway to see if the incident happened because of a personal conflict.

Mujahid later reaffirmed in a series of Twitter posts that the suspects claimed to be members of the Taliban and asked that the music be turned off before firing – but said he did not check whether or not they were members of the group.

The spokesman said two people linked to the incident were arrested, but a third escaped.

Despite disapproving of music playing at weddings and other public events, the Taliban has not issued a decree banning it since taking power in the country in August.

Still, in late August, folk singer Fawad Andarabi was dragged from his home and killed by the Taliban, and musicians across the country told a correspondent for the CNN Clarissa Ward who were instructed not to play their instruments.

During his previous tenure in Afghanistan, 1996-2001, the Taliban banned most forms of music.

