Tiago gets annoyed with Solange’s attitude and scolds her

The confusion was caused because Tiago Piquilo was the winner of the Fire Trial of the week in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and, with that, acquired the powers of the red and yellow flame. As the game asks, one of the powers will be given to another pawn, which will be chosen by the singer.

As soon as he returned to headquarters after the test, Solange questioned what would be Tiago’s decision and didn’t like the answer. Piquilo said he would give power to Erasmus, a pawn Solange has already declared to have enmity. So, the ex-Gugu Bathtub suggested that he choose someone else.

A while later, Tiago caught Solange’s attention, saying that attitudes like hers generate a fight: “”Let’s not talk, let the game unfold. When I talked about him [Erasmo] you were annoyed.” “But can’t I be bothered anymore?” Sol snapped. James replied that he didn’t need to, as he had already discussed the matter with Erasmus.

Tiago justified that he didn’t think about giving power to the model in order to harm Solange: “It wasn’t like ‘I’ll give it to him to fuck** someone.’ It wasn’t like that, okay?”. The girl disagreed and said that it is a right to be upset, making it clear that she understands that when one person is favored, another is affected.

Valentina joined in the conversation and scolded Tiago: “Each one has the freedom to express what he or she wants. One thing I’m suffocated here is that you can’t put your own opinion that someone is going to debate.”

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

