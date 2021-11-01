Tiago is the winner of the Trial of Fire of the week

For the second time, Tiago won the Trial of Fire that he competed with Mileide and Solange this afternoon in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). With this, the pawn becomes the owner of two powers: the red flame and the yellow flame.

The one with the red flame has already been revealed: the person must exchange all the pawns in the stall for pawns in the headquarters. The power of the yellow flame will only be revealed on the day of formation of the garden.

The test was divided into different parts. Pedestrians had to assemble a cat bed, walk across it, and fetch five keys that would open five boxes of four dominoes. Participants also needed to carry a ball to the top of a wall with holes in it without dropping it. The pawn who made the test in less time won.

Mileide and Solange, the losers, are automatically in the week’s stall and have chosen to pull Dayane and Dynho, respectively.

When Sol realized that he was taking too long to do the race, he gave up and did not complete the last stage of the race: “I gave up because I already knew that Tiago was champion”, said the ex-Banheira do Gugu.

How did the draw happen?

Gui Araujo, Dayane and Marina could not participate, as they took the test last week. Sthefane is the farmer and that’s why she didn’t participate either.

The balls were: yellow, orange and red. Whoever took the yellow one, would already have a place guaranteed in the test. Orange would have a chance to participate, and red would automatically be out of contention.

Solange drew the yellow ball and guaranteed her place. Dynho, Aline, MC Gui and Erasmo, took the red one and lost the chance to participate. Bil, Mileide, Valentina, Rico and Tiago took the orange ball, but there were only two more places for the race.

Therefore, Sol needed to veto a pawn to participate, and opted for Rico. Rico vetoed Bil, who vetoed Valentina, making it to the final trio of the week: Solange, Mileide and Tiago.

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

1 / 6 1st winner: Bil Araújo A Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season Play/Playplus two / 6 2nd winner: Rico Melquiades A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire in the reality show Play/Playplus 3 / 6 3rd winner: Mileide Mihaile The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame Play/PlayPlus 4 / 6 4th winner: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil is the winner of the Trial of Fire Play/PlayPlus 5 / 6 5th winner: Tiago Piquilo The Farm 2021: Tiago wins the lamp test Play/Playplus 6 / 6 Farm 2021: Gui Araujo wins the fire test and wins the lamp Play/Playplus