Tiago Nunes unravels Ceará’s tactical aspect and analyzes victory against Fluminense: “emblematic” – Play

The victory of Ceará before the Fluminense this Sunday (31) broke a streak of seven matches without a win for Alvinegro de Porangabuçu in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. In a post-game press conference, the coach James Nunes analyzed the match, highlighting the inspiration of the group, as well as scoring the emblematic achievement of three points.

“It was a game divided into two moments, until the sending-off and after. It’s the kind of victory that it becomes emblematic, because it demonstrates that a team that doesn’t give up, a team that believes, that fights to the end, even under adverse circumstances, it can inspire a lot of people to believe too. The very inspiration that we passed from inside the field to the outside and the reciprocal that came from the stands made us build a great result, a tight but great score, which puts us in a much better condition of the table. We opened a six-point margin of the Z4 and approached the top, in the Pre-Libertadores zone. From my point of view, we are definitely back for the championship.”

The gaucho commander also unraveled the tactical aspect of Ceará in the match. The main objective was to contain the opponent’s speed. However, after the expulsion of Gabriel Dias, the posture had to change. Delivery, tactical awareness and “heart play” were the main points highlighted by coach alvinegro.

“The main idea, thinking about the tactical aspect, was to take the speed away from Fluminense. We compacted our team a little further back, handed the ball to them. They had a lot of ball circulation, but we made some variations, making a good filling of our defensive area, often with a line of five players, with our wingers alternating. When Fluminense placed two center forwards, I made a point of putting another defender and we balanced three for two inside the area, plus the two full-backs forming a line of five, three players, two with more contention and one with counterattack , and a looser player on offense. Most of the time we were sovereign in the penalty area, we defended very well, we put a lock in front of our area. It was a game with a lot of delivery, a lot of tactical awareness and, above all, from the heart.”

Completing two months ahead of Ceará this Monday (1st), Tiago Nunes praised President Robinson de Castro and the club, as well as commenting on the project of Alvinegro de Porangabuçu, always pointing out the team’s growth margin.

“Football makes us think that it has been around for much longer. It only took 60 days, but it seems like it’s been a year, because of the intensity we’ve lived through. The number of trips, games, the eminent need to always be in competition. What I can say is that I found a club with highly capable people, a club full of technical quality and with a great development potential. Of course the anchor, the flagship of all this, is our president Robinson de Castro, who needs to be highly praised, because he builds a healthy club financially, he manages to keep the club on schedule, he is investing in physical structure . These improvements that appear at this moment, which often do not bear immediate fruit, have to be valued. I came to be part of this process. In Ceará, I saw a lot of room for growth, via a capable and competitive group that needs to stop thinking small. Thinking about winning, can no longer just think about tying and defending the 90 minutes. You have to think about winning, about competing on equal terms with everyone. It’s a long-term process, where I came to make my contribution.”