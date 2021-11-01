Ticket sales for Santos FC x Palmeiras – Santos Futebol Clube

Santos FC informs that the sale of tickets for Santos FC x Palmeiras will start this Monday, November 1st. The match, for the Brazilian Championship, in Vila Belmiro, will be held on Sunday, November 7, at 4 pm.

The Club follows the determinations of the Scientific Committee of the Government of the State of São Paulo and the Protocol of Guidelines for the Return of the Public to Stadiums, with 100% capacity for the 1st time, with compliance with all sanitary and prevention regulations against Covid -19.

Aiming to reciprocate and thank the partner’s support during the pandemic, Santos FC will maintain the lowest price in the championship in the entire stadium, of R$ 40.00.

HOW TO BUY THE TICKET

– Ticket sales will be online only (ticket is personal and non-transferable)

– The partner buys through the www.sociorei.com

– Not a member of www.footballcard.com

– There will be no ticket sales at the box office or external stations

– There is no gratuity for children, elderly or people with disabilities (PCD)

Ticket sales will start on Monday (1), at 12 noon, for Black members and owners of captive chairs, special chairs, lifetime and cabin owners with entrance through gate 23, according to priority purchase for the different categories of associates.

Children under 12 must present original document with photo and printed Covid-19 test (negative PCR test, performed within 48 hours prior to the match, or negative antigen test, performed within 24 hours prior to the match).

CHECK THE SCHEDULE

Chair owners, cabins and Black partners: 11/1 (Monday), at 12 o’clock

Gold: 11/2 (Thursday), at 12 o’clock

Silver: 11/3 (Wednesday), at 12 noon

Non-members: 11/04 (Thursday), at 12 o’clock

And the members will be entitled to buy tickets for guests, according to the established for each plan: Silver (1 guest), Gold (2 guests) and Black (3 guests). Guests pay half price. Tickets will be, necessarily, for the same sector, and all will be loaded on the card of the member who made the purchase.

Chair owners will have two purchase possibilities: 1) Buy your chair(s). In this case, they will not be entitled to the guests of your plan. Or (2) Buy tickets in another sector. In this case, you will be entitled to purchase ticket(s) for guest(s), as established in your membership plan.

Owners of Camarote Superior D. Pedro will also have two purchase possibilities: 1) Buy ticket(s) for their stateroom. Or, 2) If you are a member, buy a ticket in another sector (except sectors of captives), being able to also buy ticket(s) for guest(s), according to what is established in your membership plan.

– Black members will not pay to enter the game, but will need to make their reservations through the website www.sociorei.com

– Owners of captive chairs, special chairs and cabin owners (gate 23) must also purchase in advance, however payment will be made later, monthly.

– Sales in the captive/special chairs sector will only be available to chair owners.

– Club Directors must buy tickets, in accordance with their social plan, as stated in the Minutes of the Management Committee of March 1, 2021, which revoked the free benefit. The recommendation was approved by the Deliberative Council at a meeting on February 8, 2021. We emphasize that access will be with your social card and not with the Council’s portfolio.

PROOF OF VACCINATION

– To enter the Urbano Caldeira stadium, it will be necessary to present proof of complete vaccination, with two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfeizer vaccine or a single dose of Janssen. Those who have not yet completed the vaccination schedule must have taken at least one dose of the vaccine and present a test valid for 48 hours, for PCR type, or 24 hours for printed antigen tests.

– The use of a mask throughout the match is mandatory in all sectors of the stadium, in addition to respecting the distance between seats.

– Proof of vaccination must be physically presented, either original or digitally, via ConectSus or Poupatempo apps, in tents near Vila Belmiro, as well as the negative PCR or antigen test.

– Children under 12 must present original document with photo and printed Covid-19 test (negative PCR test, performed within 48 hours prior to the match, or negative antigen test, performed within 24 hours prior to the match).

– Entry to the stadium will not be allowed in the event of non-presentation of these receipts. If you do not present the documentation or do not comply with the established requirements, the amount paid for the ticket will not be refunded.

CHECK POINTS AND BRACELET PLACEMENT

All fans who bought tickets will have to go through the checkpoints near Vila Belmiro. Accreditation bracelets that cannot be transferred to other people will be placed at these locations.

Access to the stadium will only be allowed to fans who have a valid ticket for the game, in addition to an accreditation bracelet.

The checkpoint, on Rua Princesa Isabel, in front of the stadium, will be open from 9 am. The others will be in operation from 2 pm onwards.

GATE OPENING TIME

The opening hours of the gates will be at 2 pm. Santos FC asks for the collaboration so that the fans arrive at the stadium early, to avoid the formation of lines.

SOCIAL SECRETARY

On the day of the game, the Social Secretariat will have services provided exclusively at two points in the stadium, on Rua Princesa Isabel and Rua Dom Pedro.

PARTNERSHIP TEST COVID-19

Santos FC has a partnership with the Cellular Mater laboratory, to carry out a Qualitative Antigen test, in the amount of R$ 80.00, which can be done in the following units:

– Bernardino Unit at Av. Bernardino de Campos, nº 50/52 – Santos. Service from Monday to Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm; Saturday from 7am to 4pm

– Miramar Unit at Shopping Miramar – L1 Floor – Store 39 – Santos. Service from Sunday to Sunday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm

More information through the call center on the phone (13) 4042-3662.

TICKETS PRICES

Captive and Special Chairs (P13/14/15/16 and 25)

Integer: BRL 40.00

Half and Silver: R$ 20.00

Gold: BRL 10.00

Black: BRL 0.00

Social Chairs (P1/2 and 17)

Integer: BRL 40.00

Half and Silver: R$ 20.00

Gold: BRL 10.00

Black: BRL 0.00

Tiradentes and José de Alencar bleachers (P 7/8 and 24)

Integer: BRL 40.00

Half and Silver: R$ 20.00

Gold: BRL 10.00

Black: BRL 0.00

Ground Chair (P26)

Integer: BRL 40.00

Half and Silver: R$ 20.00

Gold: BRL 10.00

Black: BRL 0.00

Covered Chair José de Alencar (P22)

Integer: BRL 40.00

Half and Silver: R$ 20.00

Gold: BRL 10.00

Black: BRL 0.00

D. Pedro Covered Chair (P25)

Integer: BRL 40.00

Half and Silver: R$ 20.00

Gold: BRL 10.00

Black: BRL 0.00

General Santista (P22)

Integer: BRL 40.00

Half and Silver: R$ 20.00

Gold: BRL 10.00

Black: BRL 0.00

PCR Sector – Person in a Wheelchair*

Integer: BRL 40.00

Half and Silver: R$ 20.00

Gold: BRL 10.00

Black: BRL 0.00

*Intended only for people in a wheelchair and their accompanying person. Both pay admission.

The access gates to all sectors will be closed at 15 minutes of the second half of the match

PAYMENT METHODS

Credit card, debit card and PIX

INTERNET PURCHASE PROCEDURE FOR PARTNERS

1 – Access the website: www.sociorei.com

2 – Log in

3 – Choose your ticket in the system and make the payment (in the case of the Black Partner, with a 100% discount, just choose the ticket and finish the process until the order is confirmed)

4 – The member will enter the stadium using their membership card. If the member has not yet received it, his/her entry will be via e-ticket. Attention: there will be no exchange for physical ticket.

5 – Santos FC will provide buses from São Paulo to Santos via the redemption of the Sócio Rei Program points.

INTERNET PURCHASE PROCEDURE FOR NON-MEMBERS

1 – Access the website: www.footballcard.com

2 – Choose your entry into the system and make the payment

3 – Access to the stadium will be by e-ticket. Visa Credit, Visa Electron (Debit), Mastercard, Maestro (Debit), ELO Credit and Diners Credit cards will be accepted. Attention: there will be no exchange for physical ticket.

SERVICE TO PARTNERS AND NON PARTNERS

Assistance to members is provided by the Social Secretariat of the Club, preferably by e-mail [email protected] Non-members can contact FutebolCard’s SAT by e-mail [email protected] or via online chat at www.futebolcard.com

HALF ENTRANCE

The purchase and access of half price will only be allowed in the presence of the holder of the benefit, with the original document that proves his/her right. Correctly enter the half-entry payee data. After completion of the purchase, ownership cannot be changed. Decree Law No. 8,537 of October 5, 2015 regulates the sale of half tickets (Law No. 12.933/2013) and the Youth Statute (Law No. 12.852/2013) guarantee that 40% of the tickets for a match are destined for the sale of half entry.

STUDENTS

Federal Law 12,852 (Statute of Youth) and 12,933/2013: Students from public or private institutions in early childhood education, elementary, secondary, higher, post-graduate, supplementary, pre-university and vocational technicians have the benefit of half-price. For purchase, withdrawal and access to the stadium, it is mandatory to present the National Student Identification Card (CIE), within the validity period for the academic year, and the original Identity Card (RG) or certified copy.

YOUNG PEOPLE FROM 15 TO 29 YEARS BELONGING TO LOW INCOME FAMILIES

Federal Law 12933/2013: They have the half-price benefit for young people aged 15 to 29 registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CADÚNICO), whose monthly income is up to 02 (two) minimum wages. For purchase, pick-up and access to the stadium, it is mandatory to present the CADÚNICO Card (Bolsa Família) and the original Identity Card (RG) or a certified copy.

PCD (PEOPLE WITH PHYSICAL DISABILITIES)

Federal Law 12,933/2013: Persons with physical disabilities and their companions have the half-price benefit, when necessary. For purchase, withdrawal and access to the stadium, it is mandatory to present the PCD document or medical report and the original Identity Card (RG) or certified copy.

ADULTS AGE OF 60 YEARS OR OVER

Federal Law 10741/2003: They have the benefit of half price. For purchase, pick-up and access to the stadium, it is mandatory to present the original Identity Card (RG) or a certified copy.

TEACHER, DIRECTOR, PEDAGOGICAL COORDINATOR, SUPERVISOR AND HOLDER OF THE SCHOOL SUPPORT STAFF OF THE STATE AND MUNICIPAL PUBLIC EDUCATION NETWORK

State Law 10.858/2001 – Municipal Law 14. 729/2012 – State Law 15.298/2014: They have the benefit of half price. For purchase, withdrawal and access to the stadium, it is mandatory to present the payslip for the current month or the Functional Card issued by the State Department of Education and original identity document (RG) or a certified copy.

PEIXINHOS DA VILA PROGRAM

The Peixinhos da Vila Program will not be valid for this game.

REVERSAL TICKETS YEAR 2020

The fans who bought tickets for the matches Santos FC x Olímpia, for Conmebol Libertadores 2020, and for Santos FC x Santo André, for the Campeonato Paulista 2020, will have their money refunded. By determination of the authorities, the two games were without public due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reversal will be made according to the rules of each credit or debit card company. In case of doubts, contact FutebolCard’s SAT by e-mail [email protected] or via online chat on the website www.footballcard.com Santos FC thanks all the fans for their understanding and hopes to welcome them to their home soon: Vila Belmiro.

OMBUDSMAN

Phone: (13) 3257-4122 and www.santosfc.com.br/ouvidoria