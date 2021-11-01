‘Time is not just made up of surplus’

Douglas Costa participated in live this Monday and spoke about the tough situation of Grêmio, which is sunk in the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship

After 3-1 defeat by Palmeiras, last Sunday, which further increased the chances of relegation of the Guild at the Brazilian championship, the attacking midfielder Douglas Costa put his mouth on the trombone this Monday.

During live channels “looted” and “Ale Oliveira“, at the YouTube, the Immortal athlete analyzed the bad phase of the team from Rio Grande do Sul and explained why he thinks the team is failing to react.

“I think, being honest, our biggest problem was not having a game identity. Now (with coach Vagner Mancini), we’ve created one, but we can’t keep it for two times. Play a good time, then go out. This interfered a lot in our journey within the Brazilian Nationals,” he pointed out.

“We are confident in the group, as we know our team is not bad. It was just a little disorganized. The only thing we do now is to race against time, so we can’t be complaining about yesterday’s game, since Wednesday there’s already another important game,” he continued.

“Each game from now on will be a final. Not only me, but all my teammates, we are only now getting to know each other better. I didn’t know the guys on my team. Now we’re letting go, they’re using me more. We can get out of this situation, as it is reversible”, he added.

Douglas Costa also guaranteed that he will not leave Grêmio if the team’s relegation is confirmed.

However, he sent a message directly to the board asking for the arrival of heavyweight reinforcements to the cast, citing the Corinthians for example.

“I’m a guy who never throws in the towel. I’ll go all the way (with Grêmio). I have a contract for two more years, and that’s all that goes through my head. A lot of people say other things, but I’m from here and I will continue regardless of what happens. Even because I came back for it,” he explained.

“Of course I wanted to be fighting for titles, but I’m not going to throw in the towel. I’m going to fight for the team to stay, to be in the Brasileirão next year. And that important guys arrive (to reinforce the cast) too, because the team is not only made up of surpluses, of spending the year well financially“, followed.

“Corinthians did something cool. They were in the middle of the table suffering, they hired four important guys and they have already reversed the situation.. I hit that key a lot. They put together a cast in one, two months, it totally infected whoever was there and totally changed the page,” he argued.

“(If Grêmio falls) I’ll stay. I have two more years on my contract. there’s nowhere to run“, finished.