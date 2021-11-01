Timemania accumulates again and prize reaches R$ 700 thousand; see numbers

None of the bets matched the seven dozens (04-06-14-18-30-46-47) drawn in the Timemania contest 1707, held today (30). As there was no winner, the prize accumulated for the next draw, which had an estimated value of R$700 thousand.

On the 28th, there was also no winner in the 1706 contest.

Another 2,258 bets won the R$7.50 prize for those who hit the winning team in the contest: MOTO CLUBE /MA.

Another bet hit six of the dozens drawn and won a prize of R$50,343.86. Another 74 tickets nailed five numbers, taking a prize of R$971.88 each. There were still 1,190 winning bets with four hits and 11,100 with three hits.

How do I enter the next Timemania draw?

You need to place a bet of ten numbers and choose the team, at the lotteries accredited by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery site. Each contest draws seven numbers and a team of hearts. Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw.

How much does it cost to bet on Timemania?

There is only one way of betting: 10 numbers and the heart team. For this you pay R$3.00.

And what are my chances of winning at Timemania?

As there is only one way to bet, the chance of taking the top prize, with seven hits, is one in 26,472,637. To match six numbers, the chance is one in 216,103. The heart team is easier: one in 80.

