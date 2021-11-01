Today’s matches: check the match times for this Monday (11/01/2021)

Check out today November 1, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 14 matches divided into 10 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo. However, paid channels, such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch football this Monday.

Live Brazilian Championship – November 1st

20:00 – Cuiabá x Bragantino

9:30 pm – Corinthians x Chapecoense

Brazilian Championship Series B live – November 1st

19:00 – Cruise x Vila Nova

Live English Championship – November 1st

5:00 pm – Wolverhampton x Everton

Live Spanish Championship – November 1st

2:30 pm – Ray Vallecano x Celta

17:00 – Levante x Grenada

Live Italian Championship – November 1st

4:45 pm – Bologna x Cagliari

Live Portuguese Championship – November 1st

16:00 – Braga x Portimonense

18:15 – Moreirense x Paços de Ferreira

Brazilian Under-20 Championship live – November 1st

3:00 pm – São Paulo x Flamengo

Second Division Paraiba Championship live – November 1st

15:00 – Internacional-PB x Desportiva Guarabira

3:00 pm – Serrano-PB x Picuiense

Live Paulista Women’s Championship – November 1st

17:00 – São Paulo x Santos

Live NBB – November 1st

7:30 pm – Rio Claro x União Corinthians



