Today’s matches: check the match times for this Monday (11/01/2021)

Check out today November 1, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 14 matches divided into 10 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo. However, paid channels, such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.
Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch football this Monday.
Live Brazilian Championship – November 1st
20:00 – Cuiabá x Bragantino
9:30 pm – Corinthians x Chapecoense
Brazilian Championship Series B live – November 1st
19:00 – Cruise x Vila Nova
Live English Championship – November 1st
5:00 pm – Wolverhampton x Everton
Live Spanish Championship – November 1st
2:30 pm – Ray Vallecano x Celta
17:00 – Levante x Grenada
Live Italian Championship – November 1st
4:45 pm – Bologna x Cagliari
Live Portuguese Championship – November 1st
16:00 – Braga x Portimonense
18:15 – Moreirense x Paços de Ferreira
Brazilian Under-20 Championship live – November 1st
3:00 pm – São Paulo x Flamengo
Second Division Paraiba Championship live – November 1st
15:00 – Internacional-PB x Desportiva Guarabira
3:00 pm – Serrano-PB x Picuiense
Live Paulista Women’s Championship – November 1st
17:00 – São Paulo x Santos
Live NBB – November 1st
7:30 pm – Rio Claro x União Corinthians
