Tombense confirms unprecedented access to Series B 2022 | Sport Brazil | Online Diary

The interior of Minas Gerais is celebrating. Tombense will compete for the first in its history, the second division of the Brazilian Championship. The team here from Zona da Mata beat Manaus this Saturday afternoon (30), by 2-1, at Arena da Amazônia, in a game valid for the 5th round of the Quadrangular Final of the Series C of the 2021 Brazilian Championship.

CELEBRATE IDOLS, YOU ARE MARKED IN THE HISTORY OF THE CLUB. https://t.co/sg2YunLQ2T — Tombense FC (@TTombense) October 30, 2021

The home team opened the scoring with Rhafael Lucas, 32 minutes into the first half. It didn’t take long for the Minas Gerais team to tie six minutes later with Capa, and turned the score in the 48th minute of the second stage through Jean Lucas.

With the result, Carcará leads Group D with ten points. In the competition, there were 23 games, with nine wins, ten draws and four defeats. The team will also face Ypiranga-RS, next Sunday (7), at 4 pm, in Tombos, for the 6th round of the Quadrangular Final. If they win, Tombense will be in the final.

Self of victory in Manaus | Twitter/Tombense

If Cruzeiro confirms the permanence in Serie B, the following year, Minas Gerais will have two teams in Serie B. At this moment, the celestial team occupies the 14th place, with 39 points conquered.

STORY

Tombense Futebol Clube was founded on September 7, 1914, but was only professionalized in 1999. It currently competes for the elite of the Campeonato Mineiro and in 2015 played for the first time in its history in the Series C of the Brazilian Championship. Since then, it has never been relegated, thus being one of the clubs that are part of the select list of Brazilian teams that have never been relegated by any of the national divisions of Brasileirão.