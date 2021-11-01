Torcida do Galo sells out tickets for the match against Grêmio in less than 24 hours – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Mineirão should receive around 30,000 fans for Galo x Grêmio

Less than 24 hours, Atlético fans sold out the tickets sold by the club for the game against Grêmio. The teams are going to the field this Wednesday, at 9 pm, in a late game of the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, with a full house guarantee.

Approximately 30,000 entries were offered for sale, corresponding to 50% of Mineirão’s capacity, as determined by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte. It is then necessary to present a negative test for covid-19 or to present a vaccine card for those who completed the vaccination schedule.

As determined by Itatiaia, some tickets may still be returned to the system due to cancellation, payment problems and positive tests for covid-19.

The fan who wants to go to the game, however, still has the option to buy for Mineirão. There, cabins are sold at prices of R$ 200 and R$ 300.

Hope of full occupancy

Athletic tries, together with the City Hall of Belo Horizonte, to release 100% of the capacity of Mineirão, as occurs in other capitals, such as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

If it gets timely authorization, Galo would already put more tickets on sale for the duel against the tricolor-gaúcho.

