Tottenham fires Nuno Espírito Santo after four months, and Conte becomes favorite for the job | english football

Tottenham’s bet at the beginning of the season, Nuno Espírito Santo did not resist in the position after the tough defeat against Manchester United, at home, last Saturday. The London club announced this Monday the resignation of the Portuguese coach and his coaching staff, after just four months of work.

– I know how much Nuno and the commission wanted to be successful and I regret that we have to make that decision. Nuno is a real gentleman and will always be welcome here. We would like to thank him and wish him well in the future – said football director Fabio Paratici.

1 of 1 Nuno Espírito Santo arrived at Tottenham early in the season — Photo: Getty Images Nuno Espírito Santo arrived at Tottenham at the start of the season — Photo: Getty Images

Thus, the passage of Nuno Espírito Santo at Tottenham lasts only four months. One of the most praised Premier League coaches in recent years for his work at Wolverhampton, the Portuguese coach headed to the London team in hopes of succeeding with a squad that only finished seventh in the national tournament last season.

However, with Nuno, the Spurs managed just eight wins in 17 games in the 2021/22 season, placing eighth in the Premier League at this time. In the last four matches there were three defeats, which left the commander in an unsustainable situation in the face of criticism from the fans.

Now, Tottenham is working to get a replacement quickly. And, according to European press reports, this could happen in the next few days. The club had already contacted Antonio Conte, former coach of Inter Milan. The Italian would be the priority for the board.