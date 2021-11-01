Toyota bZ4X electric SUV is unveiled in final version; see pictures

Toyota introduced the production version of the Toyota bZ4X. Unveiled as a functional concept at the beginning of the year, the definitive electric SUV has barely changed compared to the prototype and also had the first specifications and data on performance and range revealed.

Long awaited, the bZ4X marks a new phase for Toyota, after all it is the brand’s first dedicated electric SUV and the first model of the new bZ brand (Beyond Zero). He will be responsible for inaugurating a line of seven ‘pure’ electric vehicles that reach the market by 2025.

Similar in size to the well-known Toyota RAV4, the bZ4X is built on the platform e-TNGA from the Japanese automaker, developed in partnership with Subaru, which in turn will have an electric SUV built on the same architecture, the SolTerra.

According to Toyota’s description, the battery is integrated into the chassis, under the floor, offering several advantages such as low center of gravity, weight balance between axles and high body rigidity. Attributes that contribute to an “excellent” safety, comfort and drivability, in the words of the brand.

Speaking of the electrical system, the Toyota bZ4X will have a high density battery with 71.4 kWh of capacity and liquid cooling, a primacy within the brand. The electric motor mounted on the front axle produces 150 kW (204 hp) of power and 27.2 kgfm of torque, enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 160 km/h h (limited).

There will also be an all-wheel drive version equipped with two 80 kW electric motors (one on each axle) for a total of 160 kW (214 hp) of power and 34.2 kgfm of combined torque – which goes up to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and reaches the same top speed as the FWD model.

The autonomy of the front-wheel-drive electric SUV is estimated at 450 km by the European WLTP standard or 500 km by the WLTC cycle, adopted in Japan. A highlight about the battery is the data recently revealed by Toyota: loss of only 10% of capacity after 10 years old.

Power / Torque 0-100 km/h – Vmax Battery / Autonomy bZ4X FWD 150 kW / 265 Nm 8.4 s / 160 km/h 71 kWh / approximately 450 km bZ4X AWD 2*80=160 kW / 336 Nm 7.7 s / 160 km/h 71 kWh / approximately 450 km

Among the technological features of Toyota’s electric SUV are a roof with solar panel to improve battery life, a 3rd generation Toyota Safety Sense safety package, multimedia system with remote updates, and lastly the innovation called One Motion Grip, which replaces the conventional steering wheel by eliminating the mechanical link between the steering wheel and the front wheels, adjusting the wheel angle more precisely according to the driver’s intention.

The Toyota bZ4X electric SUV will hit major world markets in mid-2022, including the US, Europe, Japan and China. The North American debut will be in mid-November and in the Old Continent in early December, when more details and information will certainly be revealed, including for other markets.