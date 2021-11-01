Tragedy: Nine people die in landslide in Altinópolis

Rescue teams worked all day this Sunday (31) (Photo: Naiana Kennedy/CBN Ribeirão)

There are no survivors among the nine people who were buried after the collapse of a cave in Altinópolis, a municipality 60 kilometers from Ribeirão Preto, this Sunday (31).

Searches at the site have already been ended by rescue teams, made up of agents from the Fire Department and Civil Defense. The Civil and Military Police, Samu, the Altinópolis City Hall also provided support at the site.

According to information from EPTV, five bodies have already been taken to the IML (Legal Medical Institute) and another four still need to be taken to a support base by means of a trail, since the Eagle helicopter stopped flying over the region at nightfall.

The Fire Department confirmed that two more people, who were missing in the rubble, were found dead, around 18:40. The victims were part of a group of civil firefighters, who carried out training in the cave.

They participated in the training in the cave since last Saturday (30). The cave’s roof collapsed at around 1 am.



other victims



Five people, who were not buried, were rescued in the morning and have already been discharged. Another victim, who ended up under the rubble, was rescued alive and taken to a hospital. There is no information about this person’s health status.